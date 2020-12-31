Africa's year in pictures 2020
A selection of the best photos from across the African continent this year:
Images from AFP, Getty Images and Reuters
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Although John Wolford always believed he could be an NFL quarterback, he hadn't done much in his first three seasons at Wake Forest to persuade anybody else.So he worked at an investment firm during the summer and lined up a job in finance after he graduated.Wolford then had an outstanding senior season for the Demon Deacons, but didn't get drafted. He was three days away from starting his banking career when the New York Jets offered an audition.He put his Wall Street plans on hold and started down another career path that has led him into the Rams' backfield this Sunday, when he'll try to lead Los Angeles (9-6) to the playoffs in his NFL debut.“You can only go play football once,” Wolford said Wednesday. “I can go back and work a desk job later on in life. I told myself, 'I'm going to give it a year. I'm going to give it everything I've got.' And it's all worked out.”Wolford is obviously good with numbers and risk assessment, and he actually sees a strong probability of a 6-foot-1 quarterback succeeding under these daunting circumstances. That's because he knows the full scope of his investment in himself, and he's determined to make it pay off.“It's been a fun journey getting to this point,” Wolford said. “It's a lot of hard work, and I'm confident in the time I've spent that has gotten me here. I'm confident in my capabilities as a player. I know I can spin it. I know how to make the throws, and then mentally it's about making the right decisions."Wolford has been on the Rams' roster for the last 31 games, but he will take his first NFL snaps at SoFi Stadium on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals (8-7). Los Angeles (9-6) needs a win or a loss by Chicago to reach the post-season, but the Rams will have to do it without Jared Goff.Los Angeles' starting quarterback for the past 4 1/2 seasons had thumb surgery Monday, and he won't play for at least another week. That means the Rams must rely on Wolford against the Cardinals, who need a win to earn their own playoff spot.Wolford landed with the Rams after that short stint with the Jets was followed by a season in the defunct Alliance of American Football. He caught the attention of the Rams and Sean McVay, who signed him last season as their third-stringer behind Goff and Blake Bortles.Although he probably would have gone two full seasons without a snap if Goff hadn't got hurt last week in Seattle, Wolford doesn't regret his decision to postpone finance. He stays busy preparing as the Rams' starter each week while running their scout team with a precision and attention to detail that impresses his coaches.“I think that it's very difficult in the NFL to earn the respect of your teammates when you've never gone in a game,” said Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley, another former college quarterback. “But John Wolford has the full respect of our entire team because of how he performs on the practice field, in the meetings, in the weight room. That's a rare thing. We're all excited for his opportunity this weekend.”McVay compares Wolford's skill set to that of Doug Flutie, another undersized quarterback who could run. Wolford's mobility is an upgrade over Goff, whose inconsistency down the stretch has played a significant role in the Rams' two-game losing streak and potential slide out of the playoff picture.Wolford faces an extraordinary task to step in against the talented Arizona defence, but McVay has been confident in Wolford's ability to thrive in a real game for two years.“He's as disciplined a guy as I've been around in terms of having that rhythm, that process, that routine,” McVay said. “I'm confident in John, but I'm also confident in the other 10 players around him. We've got to do it collectively, but man, what a great opportunity.”Although he's an NFL newcomer, Wolford has had impressive football moments: He once outdueled future NFL MVP Lamar Jackson when Wake played Louisville, and he excelled in that season with the AAF's Arizona Hotshots.Sunday's game is exponentially bigger than all of that, according to Wolford. He believes he'll be ready for the next step up.“I'm just going to put my head down and work to the best of my ability,” Wolford said. “Whatever happens, I'll be able to sleep at night. I'm just looking forward to the opportunity.”NOTES: Leading WR Cooper Kupp is unlikely to play after going on the COVID-19 reserve list, McVay said. ... LT Andrew Whitworth has been cleared to return to practice. He won't play this week, but could be ready for the post-season. The 39-year-old has missed six games with a knee injury. ... Los Angeles also activated LB Micah Kiser from injured reserve, but he won't play this week, McVay said. ... RB Malcolm Brown is limited by a shoulder injury. If the veteran can't play and rookie Cam Akers doesn't return from his high ankle sprain, the Rams would play Sunday without any running backs who have a carry this season. McVay said he would be confident giving carries to rookie Xavier Jones, who has played only on special teams. ... Akers is “making great progress” after missing just one game, McVay said. “I wouldn't bet against this kid.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
This year's Rose Bowl is being played in Arlington, Texas, due to COVID-19 restrictions in California.
RENTON, Wash. — When the NFL draft concluded back in April, it was clear what Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider were trying to find.They didn't seek out players who needed time to develop. They wanted a group that could help from the start.While it’s been a mixed bag with some surprises and some disappointments, the Seahawks seem to have accomplished their goal. The group may not have the initial flash of some of Seattle’s previous draft classes, but the Seahawks found significant contributors.“We have gotten really good results from these guys,” Carroll said. “These guys have all factored in and done something to help us win.”The most notable rookies have been starting weak-side linebacker Jordyn Brooks and guard Damien Lewis, both of whom seem to have starting spots locked up for the future. But the depth of the rookie group has the Seahawks feeling optimistic about the future.Running back DeeJay Dallas started two games around midseason due to injuries after being pegged as most a third-down option earlier in the season. Defensive end Alton Robinson has four sacks while playing mostly in a reserve role.Freddie Swain was thought to be a possible training camp cut, but has become vital as a fourth receiver in Seattle’s offensive sets due to a season-long injury to Phillip Dorsett. Swain has 13 receptions and a pair of touchdowns.“It hasn’t been too big for any of them. They’ve been able to handle it. They’ve responded well. They’ve played well early. They’re growing now. Guys are experienced players for us and contributing,” Carroll said.“So I think there’s nothing to change us, I think, moving forward from that. The care that we took in the individual guys and who they were in their makeup. It was really important for us.”Brooks and Lewis have been the stars of the group.Lewis was deemed a starter from the moment Seattle drafted him in the third round out of LSU. He met those expectations in training camp and has started every game. Should he start Sunday vs. San Francisco, Lewis would be the seventh offensive lineman in team history to start all 16 games as a rookie.Brooks was Seattle’s surprise pick in the first round, but the value of his selection has increased as the year has progressed. When Bruce Irvin was lost for the year with a knee injury and K.J. Wright shifted to a different position, the Seahawks called on Brooks to step in.Last week against the Los Angeles Rams was perhaps the best example of Brooks’ impact so far. He played 28 defensive snaps — not even 50% — but still tied for the team lead with eight tackles.“You can tell at the end of the season is really starting to come into his own. ... He’s only (at the) tip of the iceberg. This kid, he has a lot to give and he’s just getting started,” Seattle defensive co-ordinator Ken Norton Jr. said.It hasn’t all been successful. Seattle drafted defensive end Darrell Taylor in the second round expressly to help with its biggest off-season concern, the pass rush.But Taylor has suffered multiple setbacks after having off-season surgery for a stress fracture in his lower leg and is likely not to play a down this season. Carroll was optimistic a week ago that Taylor could potentially be available in the playoffs, but that tone turned more pessimistic earlier this week.Still, it's a group Carroll believes has foundational pieces moving ahead.“We really like this class. If we could do it again, we’d be thrilled,” Carroll said.NOTES: Seattle signed veteran TE Luke Willson and LB Ray-Ray Armstrong to the practice squad on Wednesday. Willson appeared in five games for Seattle earlier in the season before being released. Willson was signed by Baltimore and appeared in three games for the Ravens before being let go.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have claimed veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.Seattle released Harrison on Monday after leaving the 32-year-old inactive for the Seahawks’ 20-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams a day earlier. Harrison later said on social media that he was still interested in playing.Harrison played six games with the Seahawks this season.Harrison previously played for the New York Jets (2012-15), New York Giants (2016-18) and Detroit Lions (2018-19). He earned All-Pro honours in 2016.The Packers (12-3) already have clinched the NFC North title. They can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago on Sunday or if San Francisco beats or ties Seattle.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
Taylor Heinicke had math, not football, on his mind this fall.Heinicke was back in school online at Old Dominion University, six years after he finished his college career as the school's most accomplished quarterback with four NFL organizations and an XFL backup stint in his rearview mirror.His course load: Mathematics in Nature, Number Theory and Discrete Mathematics, Applied Numerical Methods and Partial Differential Equations.Then, he got a call in early December to be Washington's “quarantine quarterback" and less than three weeks after joining the practice squad was on the field for his first NFL action since 2018.Now, Heinicke is taking first-team snaps at practice in case Alex Smith isn't ready and could get just his second pro start Sunday night at Philadelphia with the NFC East title at stake.There's no equation that explains any of this.“I was prepared for this moment, and it’s fortunate that it happened,” Heinicke said. “It’s been a bizarre month or two, but I wouldn’t ask for anything different."Different certainly describes Heinicke's journey from small-school college star to NFL bouncy ball with stops in Minnesota, New England, Houston and Carolina before planning for life after the sport. The 27-year-old who went from engineering to a math major got through final exams with “A” and “B” grades in two of his classes and asked to put the other two on hold until after the season.“I had to email them, tell them the whole situation, ask if I could take it after the season and they were pretty nice about it,” he said. “Thankful for that — that I didn’t have to do a whole semester of work for nothing.”ODU math department chair Gordon Melrose said Heinicke was treated like any other student who had something come up and needed to postpone a final or two.“It’s somewhat unique to get incompletes because he had to join the football team,” said Melrose, who taught Heinicke Calculus III several years ago. “He can make them up whenever Washington’s finished with the season. It’s good that an ODU player is making it right now in the NFL, and I hope he does well on Sunday.”He's not alone among those with ties to Old Dominion cheering for Heinicke's success. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal, a sophomore there when Heinicke threw for 3,476 yards as a senior in 2016, said by phone Wednesday: “Oh I’m rooting for him all the way. Go Washington!"“He can really play," Pascal said. “He’s a great quarterback. He can really dice you up. He’s a competitor, and I know he’s going to do his best to go out there and win.”Heinicke lost his only previous start two seasons ago for Carolina, under Ron Rivera, Washington's first-year coach who dialed him up because of his familiarity with offensive co-ordinator Scott Turner. But he impressed Rivera and Turner by going 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown pass in relief of since-cut 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins in a loss to the Panthers last week.“He did a nice job of kind of seeing some open holes, pushing the ball down the field a little bit,” Turner said. “The good thing was the ball came out on time. When he had the ability to extend some plays, he did that and we moved the ball.”Brian Scott was watching and saw the same quarterback he remembers coaching as the offensive co-ordinator at Old Dominion. Heinicke called out changes at the line of scrimmage, completed short passes and took a few shots, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic.“The way he came in the game and played, you could tell he knew this offence,” McKissic said. “You could tell that he understands the system. He’s a confident guy.”Scott, now an assistant at Towson, texted Heinicke after the game with a three-word message: “You're not done.”“He’s still got football left in him,” Scott said. “Frustrating to see sometimes you’re looking at other guys in the NFL and you’re going, ‘Man, this kid, he’s better than him.’ But I get it. It’s how the business works. Sometimes you never know when your opportunity’s going to come knocking. So proud. When he goes in, so proud of him.”Heinicke was proud of how Washington played in the fourth quarter, getting down the field with minimal mistakes. Six years since they last played together, Pascal could still remember Heinicke changing the play call and running something different “because he was that advanced and that smart when it came to football."That was on display like he never stepped away from the game."To having limited reps since he’s been there and to go out and play the way he did, I thought was really impressive, " said Smith, Washington's starter who has missed the past two games with a strained right calf. “You could see a lot of that playmaking ability out there.”Even if Smith is able to return, which would give Washington an experienced hand at the controls to return to the playoffs, Heinicke would be one injury away from the biggest spotlight of his career. Rivera didn't hesitate when asked if he thought Heinicke could handle it, which adds up given his experience.“The nice thing about it is Taylor’s been in the system before,” Rivera said. "Taylor knew what to do. We just feel that giving him an opportunity to do a little more things will help him if he gets the opportunity to be the guy on Sunday.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — It’s apparently no accident that Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders is wrapping up his first season in New Orleans with a chance to reach his fourth Super Bowl — all with different teams.“I just think I positioned myself on good teams,” Sanders said after practice on Wednesday. “If you pay attention to football you’ll know — like, once you hit free agency — you’ll know there’s probably, like, four or five teams, even at the beginning of the season, that have got a legit shot at winning the Super Bowl. So, I’ve always looked at it from that situation.”The Saints (11-4) clinched the NFC South last week, thanks in part to Sanders’ four catches for a team-leading 83 yards in a 52-33 victory over Minnesota.On Sunday, the Saints visit Carolina with a chance to lock up the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed with a victory. New Orleans could even sneak into the top spot if Green Bay loses and Seattle wins to force a three-way tie in which the Saints would hold the tiebreaker.Now in his 11th season, Sanders has found ways to influence the Saints’ success without always racking up individual statistics. He has 52 catches for 663 yards and four touchdowns — well below his career highs of 1,404 yards and nine TDs with Denver in 2014.But he continues to demonstrate an ability to keep defences honest as a deep threat and come up with big catches at pivotal moments — something Carolina coach Matt Rhule has noticed.“He’s a fantastic player,” Rhule said. “The Saints have such a great passing game, precision passing game, timing passing game. To have someone who can excel in that area and also be a deep threat who can stretch the field, to me, that opens everything else up for everyone else.“He brings a dimension to them that obviously on defence we have to be prepared for every single moment and I think he’s really played well for them,” Rhule added.Sanders made his first Super Bowl as a rookie with Pittsburgh. That, he said, was good fortune. But when he became a free agent in 2014, he said he chose Denver over Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and Kansas City because he thought the Broncos, who then had Peyton Manning at quarterback, provided the best chance to win. In his second season in Denver, he became a Super Bowl champion.Last season, he was in the Super Bowl with another team, albeit more by chance. He was traded by Denver to San Francisco during the season.This off-season, he left the 49ers for the Saints, even with potential contenders Green Bay and Buffalo bidding for his services.“I had all good teams that was looking for me to be there, but it was just really about my happiness,” said Sanders, who grew up along the Gulf Coast in Houston and noted that he’d “always loved Drew Brees and Sean Payton.”Sanders didn’t get quite what he signed up for in New Orleans. He was expected to be part of a potent passing offence alongside 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas. But Thomas will miss his ninth game on Sunday. Brees also missed four games with rib and lung injuries. And after contracting COVID-19 earlier this season, Sanders had to miss two games in which Brees played.“Even with all that, though, we’re still sitting here with the opportunity to get the No. 1 seed, with an opportunity to get two home playoff games,” Sanders said. “So, one thing I tell my wife all the time about expectations — sometimes expectations aren’t good.“I know that the media had expectations of Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas getting together. It’s going to be a crazy year passing, Drew Brees, this and that,” Sanders continued. “But at the end of the day ... we still clinched the playoffs, still clinched the division and we’ve got everything ahead of us that we want to attain.”His teammates sound pleased Sanders is there to help in the biggest moments.“I'm a huge Emmanuel Sanders fan — huge,” left tackle Terron Armstead said, commenting on everything from the precision of Sanders' route-running to his veteran savvy and locker-room leadership. “He hasn't always had the big numbers week in and week out, but that's never a problem.“I love what he brings to the team, him as a person, as a player,” Armstead added. “We're blessed to have him.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield spent time in Zoom meetings, checked his phone frequently and waited for word on when to report for practice.In 2020, that's considered a normal Wednesday for an NFL player.However, this is anything but a normal week for the Browns.With a win-and-make-the-playoffs matchup against Pittsburgh looming, Cleveland closed its facility and delayed practice for several hours after the Browns had two more positive COVID-19 tests — including one for an assistant coach — and their schedule disrupted.But Mayfield, whose fumbles last week in a loss to the New York Jets prevented Cleveland from clinching a wild-card spot, said the team was unfazed by the upheaval.And as far as he's concerned, the Browns are already in post-season mode.“We are in our playoffs, just one week early,” he said. “It is win or go home. That is the mentality for our guys. We have the talent and we have the scheme. We just have to go out there, execute it and do our jobs. We know when we have success and when we have had success this year that has been the case.”It's been a rough few days for the Browns, who have nine players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list as they try to make the post-season for the first time since 2002.Last week, the Browns learned they would be without their top four receivers just hours before kickoff against the Jets. All are eligible to return Thursday — as long as they test negative."I think they are just as eager to get back in the building as I am to have them back in the building,” Mayfield said.The latest player to test positive has not been identified, but coach Kevin Stefanski said he's on the practice squad. Stefanski also did not reveal which of his staff members may have to miss the season finale against the Steelers (12-3).After learning of the positive tests, the team shut down its Berea, Ohio, headquarters to do contact tracing and Stefanski said players held their position meetings virtually — something that has been standard for eight months.“These days can be pretty exhausting,” Mayfield said. "We can’t do anything about it so there is no reason to complain. You roll with the punches and have to deal with it. We are not the only ones having to deal with adjustments.”With the Browns having an uptick in cases, the NFL is monitoring to determine whether Sunday's game needs to be moved.“We will follow the medical guidance,” said Dawn Aponte, the league's chief football administrative officer. "At this moment we are planning to play on schedule and will take it from there. As always we try to remain flexible and adaptable, and everything remains on the table. As we continue to get the info, we will address it and assess it accordingly.”The Browns re-opened their facility at 3:30 p.m. and began practice an hour later inside the team's field house.Cleveland's COVID-19 list has been growing daily.The team remains without its top four wide receivers — Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge — along with safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph and linebackers B.J. Goodson and Jacob Phillips.Goodson, whose positive test was followed last week by numerous players being ruled out of the game against the Jets because of close contact with him, will miss the Steelers game, as will Sendejo.Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said the league is investigating the rise in cases on the Browns.“To date we don’t see any evidence of transmission within the facility,” he said. “I don’t think it would come as a surprise for a positive test in that market. The county that the Browns play in is one of the highest for incident rates in the country.”For Stefanski, chaos has become the norm as the Browns (10-5) have been among the teams hit hardest by the virus.“That is 2020,” he said. “We are all prepared to adapt as necessary, really just take this thing day by day and figure out a way to make sure that we are getting our work in.”Stefanski said rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, who was held out Sunday with COVID-19-like symptoms, could be back this week but he doesn't know when. Wills was briefly on the reserve list last week before being activated and then getting sick.Joseph and Bryant can return for Sunday's game if they continue to test negative.The Browns did have some positive developments that had nothing to do with tests.Starting right guard Wyatt Teller practiced after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Teller's return should boost a Cleveland running game that hasn't been the same without him.Also, safety Ronnie Harrison was activated after missing four games with a shoulder injury suffered while making a tackle at Jacksonville on Nov. 29.___AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Longtime Boston captain Zdeno Chara signed with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, saying his former team had decided to move on from the towering defenceman who helped the Bruins climb back into the top echelon of the NHL and win the Stanley Cup in 2011. The stunning move — Chara agred to terms on a one-year contract worth just $795,000 — came less than a week before most NHL teams open training camp. The Bruins haven't opened camp without Chara since 2005, the first season after a yearlong lockout. “The Boston Bruins have informed me that they plan to move forward with their many younger and talented players, and I respect their decision,” Chara posted on Instagram. “Unfortunately, my time as the proud captain of the Bruins has come to an end.” The 43-year-old Chara helped the Bruins reach the final in 2013 and 2019 along with the 2011 championship run. He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defencemen in 2009 and was a stalwart on the blue line while Boston added more and more talent around him to build a Eastern Conference power. “I'm proud that we were able to return the Stanley Cup to Boston,” Chara said in his post thanking the Bruins and their fans. “I am grateful and proud of everything we accomplished.” Chara was just the second European captain to win the Cup and will be teamed with Russian star Alex Ovechkin, who became the third when Washington earned its first franchise title in 2018. The Capitals will now try to do it again with Ovechkin and Chara. “We are extremely pleased to have Zdeno join the Capitals organization,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We feel his experience and leadership will strengthen our blue line and our team.” The 6-foot-9 Chara is a seven-time All-Star whose camp had been in talks with the Bruins since before free agency opened in October. It seemed likely the native of Slovakia would return to Boston for his 23rd NHL season unless he decided to retire. Instead, Chara and the Capitals will face the Bruins eight times in the realigned East Division after the season opens Jan. 13. Boston GM Don Sweeney had prepared for this since Chara wanted time to evaluate his options. “It's been a wonderful 14 seasons with Zdeno's talent, leadership and personality,” Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs said. “He played a tremendous and enduring role in the success of the team each and every season he put on a Bruins uniform.” Bruins president Cam Neely on a video call last week left the door open to the possibility of Chara leaving, saying there were “a lot of factors in play about what makes sense for us and what makes sense for Zdeno.” “We certainly respect Zdeno and everything he’s done for the organization and what he’s accomplished as a player and what he’s done both on and off the ice here in Boston," Neely said. “It’s really just a matter of what his desire is and how the coaching staff and we feel our lineup should look like, or could look like depending on the development of some of these young guys.” Chara adds an experienced left-handed shot to an already deep Washington blue line led by Norris finalist John Carlson and re-signed physical presence Brenden Dillon. The addition of Chara could push young defencemen Jonas Siegenthaler and Martin Fehervary into reserve or taxi squad roles this season. Chara will be playing in front of starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who was born nine months before Chara made his NHL debut for the New York Islanders in 1996. The Capitals had hoped to have veteran Henrik Lundqvist in net chasing his first title, but he was unable to join the team because of a heart condition. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
In arguably the most stark picture of the what the NFL is incurring this season, rudimentary math suggests a loss of more than $5.1 billion in stadium revenue.