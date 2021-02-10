Africa's miners and winemakers toast China's row with Australia

* China punishing Australia's call for COVID-19 inquest

* Beijing introduced restrictions on Australian imports

* African countries stepping in to plug the gaps

* GRAPHIC-China switches to Guinea bauxite: https://tmsnrt.rs/2LvqX0h

* GRAPHIC-China's Congo copper imports surge: https://tmsnrt.rs/3q2rB4j

By Joe Bavier, Tanisha Heiberg and Emma Rumney

CAPE TOWN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - For South African winemakerVergenoegd Löw, the pandemic could have been a disaster but abitter trade war between China and Australia has thrown the325-year-old estate a lifeline.

Bottles of its reds, whites and roses piled up when SouthAfrica banned alcohol sales under a strict lockdown and visitorswho once flocked to the vineyard near Cape Town to sip wine andsnap photos of its famed Indian Runner ducks vanished.

That changed when Beijing slapped tariffs of up to 212% onAustralian wine in November after Canberra led calls for aninquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

It wasn't just wine. Beijing hit a range of Australian goodswith punitive duties, created new layers of red tape and bannedsome Australian imports outright, giving African suppliers ofanything from coal to beef to copper a boost.

"We can now get much greater volumes of sales," said ShaunMcVey, marketing manager at Vergenoegd Löw, which has signed anew Chinese deal. "Instead of sending maybe three or fourcontainers in a year, we've upped that to 15 to 20 containers."

Chinese drinkers bought nearly 40% of Australia's wineexports before the long-simmering tensions between Beijing andCanberra boiled over and brought the trade to an abrupt halt.

Over the past three months, exports of South African wine toChina jumped 50%, according to the Wines of South Africa tradebody, and hopes are high for even more sales once Australianstocks are polished off during China's Lunar New Year holiday.

Martyn Davies, Deloitte's managing director for emergingmarkets and Africa, said a protracted trade war would create awide window of opportunity for miners and other sectors such asagribusiness, though seizing the potential would take work.

The Chinese market presents a range of obstacles, fromlanguage barriers and inscrutable bureaucracy to tailoringmarketing to its unique social media ecosystem, analysts said.

"Many African companies are significantly behind the curve,"said Deloitte's Davies. "Australian companies have been engagingChina for 35 years."

BAUXITE BOOST

The lack of trade deals between China and countries insub-Saharan Africa also means exporters may face an uphillbattle.

Despite its increasingly important role as an investor onthe continent, China only signed its first free trade agreementwith an African country, the Indian Ocean island nation ofMauritius, in January.

So while some African products may leapfrog Australian goodsin the pecking order, they remain at a disadvantage whencompeting against exports from countries with preferentialChinese trading terms such as Chile, Peru or New Zealand.

In the mining sector though, China has spent the past decaderamping up projects in Africa to safeguard the flow of rawmaterials to the manufacturing juggernaut.

Those investments are now paying off and African producercountries are pocketing the royalties as exports to the world'ssecond biggest economy get a boost at Australia's expense.

Last year, state-owned Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, known as Chalco, shipped the first bauxitecargo from its Guinea project, and a prolonged trade war betweenChina and Australia is only likely to help the West Africancountry's economy.

Australian shipments to China of the rock used to makealuminium dropped 22% in the final quarter of 2020 while importsfrom Guinea leapt 70%, according to Chinese customs data.

That's after Guinea tripled its bauxite output between 2015and 2019 as mining projects came online, with most of it goingto China. Over the same period, Guinea's gross domestic productjumped 40%.

Chinese copper concentrate imports from Australia, meanwhileplummeted to zero in December 2020. At the same time, exportsrose 17% from Democratic Republic of Congo, another countrywhere Chinese companies such as China Molybdenumhave invested heavily to secure key mineralsupplies.

South Africa's coal industry has also got a much-neededboost. Australian sales to China of thermal coal, which ismainly used in power plants, and metallurgical coal forsteelmaking, slumped to zero in December.

The first shipment of South African thermal coal to China infive years landed last month and exporters are hopeful saleswill increase further in 2021.

'INNOVATIVE AND BEAUTIFUL'

To overcome the lack of trade deals with China, SouthAfrica's Standard Bank, which is partly owned byIndustrial and Commercial Bank of China, has soughtto level the playing field.

Africa's largest bank measured by assets is using onlineplatforms and events to match its customers with Chinese buyersin a bid to boost exports.

Those efforts, however, now face challenges unique to thecoronavirus pandemic, such as a shipping squeeze due to globaltrade distortions that have sparked a bidding war for containerspace and pushed prices to record highs.

"You get a lot of interest. And then when people see thecost of logistics at this point in time, they end up notconcluding on the transaction," said Philip Myburgh, StandardBank's head of Africa-China banking.

Still, wine is one African export Standard Bank considers agood bet. So does Edouard Duval, chief executive of East MeetsWest Fine Wines, one of China's biggest wine importers.

If South Africa can capture just 1% of the 38% market shareAustralian imports are rapidly vacating, it would double itsexports to China, he said. "The potential is there ... it's avery dynamic and fast-moving market."

South Africa typically exports less than half of its wineand earned 9.1 billion rand ($616 million) from overseas saleslast year, with Britain buying by far the most. Sales to Chinacame to just $19 million.

Even though Chinese tariffs wiped out Australian wine salesin November and December, its exports to China alone still cameto A$1.01 billion ($779 million) last year.

At his "Cheers" wine store in Beijing, Lin Lulu is not tooconcerned about the impact of the trade war with Australia.

"South African wine now has great advantages over Australianwine because of the new tariff situation," he said as he stockedhis shelves with South African reds. "South African wines aremore innovative and beautiful."($1 = 1.2962 Australian dollars)($1 = 14.7621 rand)

(Additional reporting by Mike Hutchings in Cape Town, HelenReid in Johannesburg and Thomas Suen, Tom Daly and Muyu Xu inBeijing; Editing by David Clarke)