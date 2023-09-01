African Union suspends Gabon following Bongo's removal

Military rulers in Gabon were on Friday digesting the decision of the African Union (AU) to suspend the country from the regional bloc following the overthrow of President Ali Bongo.

The AU's peace and security council announced the move on social media in the first regional response to the eighth coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.

It said that Gabon would be barred from all AU activities, organs and institutions until constitutional order is restored.

General Brice Oligui Nguema, the coup leader and former head of the presidential guard, is due to be sworn in as president on Monday.

On Wednesday, senior officers in Gabon said they had seized power shortly after Bongo was declared the winner of Saturday's election.

The officers rejected the vote which would have given Bongo a third term in office, dissolved state institutions and closed the country's borders.

Opposition seeks election win

The opposition Alternance 2023 alliance had remained silent since the coup but on Thursday called on the putschists to acknowledge that it had won the election.

The alliance said in a statement that it invited the defence and security forces to talks in order to work out the best solution following the vote.

Led by university professor Albert Ondo Ossa, Alternance had earlier accused Bongo of fraud and demanded he hand over power without bloodshed.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Niger junta orders expulsion of French envoy, revokes diplomatic immunity

Gabon coup chief named interim leader as West condemns Bongo ouster

France files graft charges against children of late Gabonese leader Omar Bongo