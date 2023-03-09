Do African Rainbow Minerals' (JSE:ARI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like African Rainbow Minerals (JSE:ARI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is African Rainbow Minerals Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, African Rainbow Minerals has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 43%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. On the one hand, African Rainbow Minerals' EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for African Rainbow Minerals' future EPS 100% free.

Are African Rainbow Minerals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While some insiders did sell some of their holdings in African Rainbow Minerals, one lone insider trumped that with significant stock purchases. Namely, Executive Director H. Mkatshana out-laid R21m for shares, at about R260 per share. It's hard to ignore news like that.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that African Rainbow Minerals insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at R299m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 0.6%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Mike Schmidt is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to African Rainbow Minerals, with market caps between R37b and R119b, is around R23m.

African Rainbow Minerals' CEO took home a total compensation package worth R18m in the year leading up to June 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add African Rainbow Minerals To Your Watchlist?

African Rainbow Minerals' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest African Rainbow Minerals belongs near the top of your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for African Rainbow Minerals (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, African Rainbow Minerals isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

