African Man's Soulful Rendition of Rabindra Sangeet Leaves the Internet Amazed

Music is a language that transcends all boundaries. A musical performance of a man from across borders is a testimony of the proverb. The clip has been circulating across the webspace and has rapidly caught the attention of many people. A man, who hails from Africa, sang a song by Rabindranath Tagore. The video was recorded by a man named Giyata to honour the Nobel Laureate. Giyata rendered the famous song to commemorate the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, marked on May 7 annually.

The video, which is 5:14 minutes long, was originally shared on Facebook by Ashis Sanyal. While posting it online, the user mentioned that he wanted to dedicate the post to all his “friends from the Continent of Africa”. The video opens with Giyata introducing himself. “This post of mine is dedicated to all my FB friends from the Continent of Africa, as I made a large number of friends during my CDAC Noida teaching career from all parts of Africa. Please enjoy the song created by the Nobel Laureate Genius Rabindranath Tagore from my City of Calcutta…And sung by one of your own,” read the caption of the clip, which has gone viral on social media and has left netizens mighty impressed.

The video, since being shared, has been accumulating several appreciative comments. The video was shared by some users on other social networking sites as well. The Facebook post collected thousands of likes and saw many people expressing their love for the age-old song. “A rare experience,” wrote a user. “Absolutely amazing,” expressed another.

Here is the video. Take a look:

A few days ago, a few videos from a Pakistani TV show went crazy viral. The videos that featured another popular Rabindra Sangeet left people spellbound and amazed. After a user shared a video from the Pakistani serial, it started garnering a lot of attention as people started circulating the videos on many social media sites. One of the videos was a scene from a popular 2019 drama Dil Kya Karay. The scene showed two people engaged in a conversation and later one of them starts singing the wonderful song called Amaro Porano Jaha Chay.

