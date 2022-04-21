AFRICA OIL ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC , April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF

A total of 82,250,622 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 17.31% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business as follows:

Election of Directors % For % Withheld Andrew Bartlett 98.86% 1.14% John Craig 98.60% 1.40% Ian Gibbs 98.03% 1.97% Gary Guidry 96.59% 3.41% Keith Hill 98.22% 1.78% Erin Johnston 98.98% 1.02% Kimberley Wood 96.71% 3.29%





Appointment of Auditors % For % Withheld PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 99.14% 0.86%







% For % Against Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 97.92% 2.08%







% For % Against Amendments to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 98.03% 1.97%

Detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Additional Information

This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9:30 p.m. ET on April 20, 2022.

