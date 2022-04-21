AFRICA OIL ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS
VANCOUVER, BC , April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF
A total of 82,250,622 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 17.31% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business as follows:
Election of Directors
% For
% Withheld
Andrew Bartlett
98.86%
1.14%
John Craig
98.60%
1.40%
Ian Gibbs
98.03%
1.97%
Gary Guidry
96.59%
3.41%
Keith Hill
98.22%
1.78%
Erin Johnston
98.98%
1.02%
Kimberley Wood
96.71%
3.29%
Appointment of Auditors
% For
% Withheld
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
99.14%
0.86%
% For
% Against
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
97.92%
2.08%
% For
% Against
Amendments to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan
98.03%
1.97%
Detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".
Additional Information
This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9:30 p.m. ET on April 20, 2022.
SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c3380.html