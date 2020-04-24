S. Africa’s Mboweni to Hold Private Call for Goldman Clients

(Bloomberg) --

South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will speak to Goldman Sachs clients later Friday in a call that will not be open to the media and market participants who aren’t clients of the investment bank.

Joseph Stein, a spokesman for Goldman, confirmed the event. The South African Treasury referred queries to Goldman. Mboweni, a former South African central bank governor, has previously worked as an adviser to the investment bank.

“The moment you create exclusivity around the functions of the finance minister” it becomes problematic, said Piet Naude, the director of the University of Stellenbosch Business School, whose area of expertise is listed as ethics and politics. “The fact that he has a previous relationship with them makes it more sensitive.”

The call is at 3 p.m. South African time and will be moderated by Kunal Shah, Goldman’s head of global currency trading and emerging markets trading in EMEA, and Andrew Matheny, a CEEMEA economist for the bank.

Mboweni spoke to the media in a separate online briefing at 2 p.m. South African time. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week announced a 500 billion rand ($26 billion) program to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and said Mboweni would give more detail on it.

