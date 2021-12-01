Africa Energy Appoints New Certified Advisor in Stockholm

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia, has engaged Aktieinvest FK AB as its certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, replacing Pareto Securities AB. View PDF version.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on December 1, 2021 at 1:00 a.m. ET.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 739 49 62 50, rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se.

