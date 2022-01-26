Africa Cup of Nations: A football celebration overshadowed by tragedy

·4 min read
A Cameroonian football fan - 24 January 2022
A Cameroonian football fan - 24 January 2022

In our series of letters from African writers, Algerian-Canadian football journalist Maher Mezahi, who is in Cameroon to cover the Africa Cup of Nations, reflects on how the recent deaths of fans at a stadium has left him with mixed feelings about the tournament.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

When I was first asked to do a piece about my impressions about the tournament in Cameroon, I had wanted to compile a list of the things that make it so special and sets it apart from other major football competitions.

I was planning to celebrate African football.

After all, Afcon is a special tournament, adored by everyone on the continent and intrinsically linked to pan-African values.

The first two in 1957 and 1959, for example, were used in part as a statement against apartheid in South Africa.

Players, fans and journalists have all spoken about how it is closer to the true spirit of football, rather than the more sanitised and corporate tournaments elsewhere.

There is also the warm and friendly atmosphere as well as the pride that Afcon creates in all countries across the continent.

A carnival of super fans

Amongst the positive things are the medical protocols to deal with Covid-19, including pulmonary scans.

These are among the strictest in world football and intended to prevent any medical emergencies.

On the terraces, everyone lauds the carnival-like atmosphere that African football supporters manage to generate.

Recognisable super fans are present at every biennial championship.

Tunisian fan cheering
Super fans are what makes Afcon special

Take Tunisia's "Reda The Elephant", who covers his belly in body paint and has the best goal reactions, or Ivory Coast's "Petit Bamba", who orchestrates the National Elephants' Supporters Committee dance moves.

"The atmosphere is so pure," says Alex Cizmic, an Italian freelance journalist, who has often been amazed at the relaxed atmosphere around the teams.

"In 2019 in Egypt, I was fortunate enough to attend one of the Uganda Cranes' training sessions. When it was over, I had a chat with star striker Farouk Miya, who I had never met before," he recalls in a surprised tone.

"Then I arranged a quick call with his former coach Milutin Sredojevic, who I was in contact with. It all felt very familial."

And smaller nations have shone.

The Gambia and Comoros were debutants in this edition of the tournament, and they have done their nations proud.

Before The Gambia played their first match against Mauritania, I asked a Gambian friend to write down what he felt as the anthem was playing.

"I felt a real sense of pride, love for country, and honour hearing the Gambian national team anthem for the first time," he said.

"When the first goal went in, I couldn't do anything. Deep inside of me I was just proud, knowing what the goal means. It really united our country."

Abandoned shoes

But in one evening, all of the positive aspects of the Afcon have been overshadowed by a tragedy of unspeakable proportions.

As hosts Cameroon were set to play their second round match against Comoros at the new Olembé Stadium in the capital, Yaoundé, a bottleneck began to build outside.

&quot;I have been to football matches in seven African countries and every time I make the same observation: there are so many police officers and so little safety&quot;&quot;, Source: Maher Mezahi, Source description: Journalist, Image:
"I have been to football matches in seven African countries and every time I make the same observation: there are so many police officers and so little safety"", Source: Maher Mezahi, Source description: Journalist, Image:

At around 19:30 local time, just half an hour before kick-off, thousands of fans were stuck in a crush that ended up killing eight people, including an eight-year-old boy, according to Cameroonian authorities.

I had arrived at the stadium earlier in the afternoon, but even several hours before the match started, the incessant cordoning off of spectators was irritating.

I have been to football matches in seven African countries and every time I make the same observation: there are so many police officers and so little safety.

For a stadium with a capacity of 60,000, it seemed extremely odd that journalists, supporters and everyone who was not a VIP were being ushered in through the same gate outside the campus.

Covid-19 testing and screening for vaccines further slowed down passage into the stadium.

I did not know what had transpired until late in the second half when a colleague nudged me in the ribs and whispered: "There's trouble outside."

We ran out, but there was nothing to see.

The only evidence of any problems was a handful of shoes and articles of clothing strewn on the ground.

A few minutes later rumours of deaths began filtering through.

In the press room, journalists began sharing documents that listed the victims as well as videos of the tragedy.

Shoe left behind in the wake of the crush
Abandoned shoes were the only evidence that there had been a problem before the match

The following morning the Confederation of African Football (Caf) accepted shared responsibility for the incident and presented its condolences to the families.

But matches were not postponed and the tournament is continuing.

I do not think games should have taken place on Tuesday - the day after the tragedy.

It seemed disrespectful to the families, and everyone involved in the competition is still trying to process what happened.

It does not feel like a time to talk about or celebrate football.

More Letters from Africa:

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

A composite image showing the BBC Africa logo and a man reading on his smartphone.
A composite image showing the BBC Africa logo and a man reading on his smartphone.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US Rep. Cuellar: ‘No wrongdoing on my part’ after FBI search

    LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar posted a video Tuesday saying he took part in “no wrongdoing” after FBI agents last week conducted a search at the Texas Democrat's home, which was part of an investigation that relates to the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan, The Associated Press has learned. The FBI has served a raft of subpoenas in Washington, D.C. and in Texas and has also conducted interviews as part of the investigation, according to a person with direct knowledge of the probe wh

  • Africa Cup of Nations: Five things we learned on Day 17

    The inquiries have been launched into the tragedy at the Olembé Stadium before the game between Cameroon and Comoros. Answers have been demanded by the end of week. It just happened hereIt's always been something of a meta experience, the Cup of Nations. Things occur at the tournament that really don't belong in the normal realm. The review remembers the insistence of the organisers on playing in 2010 in the Angolan enclave of Cabinda. Separatists attacked the Togo team buses and killed three pe

  • US plans more wild horse roundups this year than ever before

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. government plans to capture more wild horses on federal lands this year than ever before, drawing sharp criticism from mustang advocates who hoped the Biden administration would curtail widespread gathers of thousands of horses annually across the American West. Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning, known as an ally of conservationists on several public land fronts when she was appointed in the fall, says the agency plans to permanently remove at leas

  • Uttar Pradesh: Why deadly cow attacks are an issue in Indian state election

    Uttar Pradesh banned cow slaughter. Now, stray cattle are destroying crops and attacking people.

  • Webb telescope arrives safely. Now, Canadian astronomers are ready to unravel the mysteries of the universe

    There's been a lot of breath-holding since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched on Dec. 25, but now astronomers can exhale: The $10-billion US telescope safely reached its destination Monday afternoon. "We're just really excited to announce today that Webb is officially on station at its L2 orbit," Keith Parrish, Webb observatory commissioning manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center said in a media teleconference. "This is just capping off a remarkable 30 days." Lagrange Points a

  • Alex Trebek’s Former Studio City Compound Is Listed for $7 Million

    The late Jeopardy host lived in the home for nearly 30 years, and his daughter is the real estate agent

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Rams on brink of Super Bowl despite struggling to close wins

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go

  • Proposed French law banning hijab in sport is heinous and harmful

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t

  • Canucks get Miller, Martin back from COVID, add Pearson to protocol

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks got two players back from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol ahead of a crucial matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. J.T. Miller missed two games and goalie Spencer Martin missed Sunday's outing after testing positive for the virus. Miller leads the Canucks (18-19-4) in scoring with 12 goals and 27 assists in 39 appearances. Martin has split the season between taxi squad and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks, and made his debut for Vancouver on Fr

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher erased from his OHL team's record books

    Reid Boucher recently pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor for an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in 2011.

  • 'A pretty easy process:' With new contract done, Bombers' Collaros focused on 3-peat

    WINNIPEG — It’s fitting Zach Collaros signed a new contract with the Blue Bombers while celebrating a belated Christmas with family in his hometown. The team’s star quarterback gave fans a gift by inking a one-year deal Thursday. He also received a contract widely reported to be worth $550,000. “We did Christmas (Thursday) at my parents' house for my niece, who's 10 years old, and obviously for our two daughters, so my sister and her husband came over,” Collaros said Friday in a call with media

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every