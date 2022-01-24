Africa Cup of Nations: Deadly crush reported at Cameroon stadium
Six people are reported to have been killed and dozens hurt in a crush outside a stadium hosting an Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon.
Video footage showed football fans struggling to get access to the Paul Biya stadium in a neighbourhood of the capital Yaounde.
Naseri Paul Biya, governor of Cameroon's central region, said there may be more casualties, AP News said.
Another report said a number of children had lost consciousness.
The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 but because of Covid restrictions it was not meant to be more than 80% full.
Match officials were quoted as saying that some 50,000 people were trying to attend.
Nurse Olinga Prudence told AP that some of the injured were in a "desperate condition".
The last 16 match between Cameroon and Comoros took place despite the incident and ended with a 2-1 win for the hosts.