Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Fixtures, results, group tables, full schedule and how to watch AFCON on TV

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations starts right here with host nation Ivory Coast in action.

Across four weeks of football, 24 nations will battle it out for the biggest prize in African football.

This year's AFCON was delayed from last summer due to concerns over the weather.

Morocco are favourites, followed closely by Senegal, hosts Ivory Coast, Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria.

The top two of each group will go through plus the top four third-placed sides, ahead of a knockout stage beginning in the last-16 later this month.

Fixtures, schedule and results (all times GMT)

Group A

Saturday, January 13

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau, (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)

Sunday, January 14

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 2pm)

Thursday, January 18

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 2pm)

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 5pm)

Monday, January 22

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 5pm)

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 5pm)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1= Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mohamed Salah will be a key man for Egypt (REUTERS)

Group B

Sunday, January 14

Egypt vs Mozambique (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 5pm)

Ghana vs Cape Verde (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)

Thursday, January 18

Egypt vs Ghana (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)

Friday, January 19

Cape Verde vs Mozambique (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 2pm)

Monday, January 22

Cape Verde vs Egypt (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)

Mozambique vs Ghana (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)

Pos Nation P W L D GD Pts 1= Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sadio Mane will help Senegal defend their crown (AP)

Group C

Monday, January 15

Senegal vs Gambia (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, 2pm)

Cameroon vs Guinea (Yamoussoukro, 5pm)

Friday, January 19

Senegal vs Cameroon (Yamoussoukro, 5pm)

Guinea vs Gambia (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)

Tuesday, January 23

Gambia vs Cameroon (Bouake, 5pm)

Guinea vs Senegal (Yamoussoukro, 5pm)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1= Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Gambia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Burkina Faso are out for another deep run (Middle East Images/AFP via Getty)

Group D

Monday, January 15

Algeria vs Angola (Stade de la Paix, 8pm)

Tuesday, January 16

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania (Bouake, 2pm)

Saturday, January 20

Algeria vs Burkina Faso (Bouake, 2pm)

Mauritania vs Angola (Bouake, 5pm)

Tuesday, January 23

Angola vs Burkina Faso (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)

Mauritania vs Algeria (Bouake, 8pm)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1= Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E

Tuesday, January 16

Tunisia vs Namibia (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, 5pm)

Mali vs South Africa (Korhogo, 8pm)

Saturday, January 20

Tunisia vs Mali (Korhogo, 8pm)

Sunday, January 21

South Africa vs Namibia (Korhogo, 8pm)

Wednesday, January 24

Namibia vs Mali (San Pedro, 5pm)

South Africa vs Tunisia (Korhogo, 5pm)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1= Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Morocco are primed to build on a big World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Group F

Wednesday, January 17

Morocco vs Tanzania (Laurent Pokou Stadium, 5pm)

DR Congo vs Zambia (San Pedro, 8pm)

Sunday, January 21

Morocco vs DR Congo (San Pedro, 2pm)

Zambia vs Tanzania (San Pedro, 5pm)

Wednesday, January 24

Tanzania vs DR Congo (Korhogo, 8pm)

Zambia vs Morocco (San Pedro, 8pm)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1= Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= DR Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0

Knockout stage

Last-16

Saturday, January 27

1: Group D Winner vs 3rd Place Group B/E/F (Bouake, 5pm)

2: Group A Second Place vs Group C Second Place (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)

Sunday, January 28

3: Group A Winner vs 3rd Place Group C/D/E (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 5pm)

4: Group B Second Place vs Group F Second Place (San Pedro, 8pm)

Monday, January 29

5: Group B Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/C/D (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 5pm)

6: Group C Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/B/F (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)

Tuesday, January 30

7: Group E Winner vs Group D Second Place (Korhogo, 5pm)

8: Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place (San Pedro, 8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday, February 2

1: Winner 2 vs Winner 1 (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 5pm)

2: Winner 4 vs Winner 3 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)

Saturday, February 3

3: Winner 7 vs Winner 6 (Bouake, 5pm)

4: Winner 5 vs Winner 8 (Yamoussoukro, 8pm)

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 7

1: Winner 1 vs Winner 4 (Bouake, 5pm)

2: Winner 3 vs Winner 2 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)

Third place play-off

Saturday, February 10

Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2 (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, 8pm)

Final

Sunday, February 11

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, 8pm)

Where to watch Africa Cup of Nations

TV channel: In the UK, the whole tournament will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can also watch live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow the tournament via Standard Sport’s live blogs.