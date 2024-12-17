Africa crowns Barbra Banda best female player despite failing its own sex eligibility rules

Barbra Banda has been named women’s player of the year by the Confederation of African Football - Getty Images/Fiona Goodall

Barbra Banda has been crowned women’s player of the year by the Confederation of African Football 2½ years after failing to meet its sex eligibility rules.

The Zambia striker added CAF’s highest individual award to her BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year prize and selection in the FifPro Women’s World 11 at a glittering ceremony in Marrakesh on Monday night.

She collected her latest trophy from Fifa president Gianni Infantino before giving a speech thanking her family, team-mates, coaches and supporters.

Monday’s triumph came three weeks after Banda’s victory in a BBC poll to determine the best female player of 2024 prompted JK Rowling to post on X: “Presumably the BBC decided this was more time efficient than going door to door to spit directly in women’s faces.”

Banda, who was withdrawn from her country’s squad for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations before she could undergo sex testing, won the award after being named on a five-player shortlist that included Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí, winner of the female Ballon d’Or.

Banda went on to secure a spot in the FifPro Women’s World 11 on the basis of a vote of more than 7,000 of her peers, with the 24-year-old selected alongside England stars Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Lauren James, Keira Walsh and Alex Greenwood.

The inclusion of Banda denied a place in the World 11 to the likes of Lionesses striker Alessia Russo and potentially team-mates Ella Toone, Millie Bright and Jess Carter.

Criticism of Banda’s earlier BBC triumph drew a furious response from Emma Hayes, the manager of the Olympic gold medal-winning US women’s team and ex-Chelsea manager.

“Barbra Banda is an amazing football player,” Hayes said of a player who scored a hat-trick at the Paris Olympics and helped Orlando Pride to the National Women’s Soccer League Shield and Championship, scoring the decisive goal in the final against Washington Spirit.

“It’s ridiculous that she has to endure questions like this to be quite honest with you. She has our support.”

Banda received the most votes from BBC website readers after being shortlisted by a panel of what the corporation said were “experts involved in football” including coaches, players and non-BBC journalists.

The honouring of the player came after a gender-eligibility controversy that was reported by the corporation at the time, with Andrew Kamanga, president of the Zambian federation, telling the corporation’s Africa service: “All players had to undergo gender verification, a CAF requirement, and unfortunately she did not meet the criteria set by CAF.” Telegraph Sport established last year that Banda had never undergone a test and was deselected for the competition as a pre-emptive measure.

Zambia said after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where Banda scored six goals, that they were aware the player exceeded CAF’s maximum testosterone levels and that a course of hormone suppression had been offered. But Banda, along with two other members of the starting XI – Racheal Kundananji and Racheal Nacula, both of whom also starred at the Paris Games – were said by the country’s FA to have declined medication amid concerns about potential side-effects.

Banda (right) scored four goals for Zambia at the Paris Olympics this summer - Reuters/Raquel Cunha

Banda’s presence at this summer’s Olympics was described by Lucy Zelic, an Australian TV presenter, as the “elephant in the room”. Although the player’s testosterone was high enough to be ruled out of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the more lenient rules imposed by Fifa and the International Olympic Committee – where responsibility for sex testing is deferred to national federations – allowed Banda to be in Paris and at last year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Before turning to football, Banda competed as a professional boxer, winning all five bouts. A move to Real Madrid had been mooted in 2022 but collapsed in the wake of the Wafcon controversy. Instead Banda joined Orlando Pride in March, contributing to the club’s maiden NWSL title last month.

Striker scored the decisive goal as Orlando Pride won November’s NWSL Championship final 1-0 against Washington Spirit - Getty Images/Jay Biggerstaff

The BBC honour threatened to detonate fierce controversy, with Tracy Edwards, Britain’s former round-the-world sailor, condemning it as the “destruction of women’s sports”. Tish Reid, who represented Britain in rowing at the 1992 Olympics, said the Banda case was “another example where obligatory sex screening would negate any rumours and controversy around individuals competing in the female sporting arena”.

Olympian Sharron Davies, a staunch advocate for women’s safety in sport, wrote on X: “It’s so sad the BBC are actively encouraging the destruction & loss of opportunities for female athletes in sport. I’m so disheartened & disappointed they are actively cheering this unfairness on.”

Reem Alsalem, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, has called strongly for such screening to be made mandatory so that women’s sport can be protected for biological females. “There are circumstances in which sex screenings are legitimate and proportional in order to ensure fairness and safety in sports,” she said in a report last month to the General Assembly in New York. “Current technology enables a reliable sex screening procedure through a simple cheek swab with non-invasiveness, confidentiality and dignity.”

The BBC said in a statement: “As well as playing in the past two Olympic Games and the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, Barbra Banda plays for the Zambian national women’s team and in the USA for Orlando Pride making her fully eligible for the award which celebrates talent in women’s football. The five-player shortlist was decided by an expert panel made up of current and former professionals, coaches and journalists based on performances in the last twelve months, with the winner voted for by the public.”