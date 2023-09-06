Africa Climate Summit ends on a optimistic note but huge challenges remain

African leaders demanded sweeping changes to the global financial system and urged the international community to back a surge in renewable energy as they wrapped up a landmark climate summit in Kenya, Wednesday.

The chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, also announced that the summit will become a regular event, which will be held every two years.

The president of the host country, Kenya's William Ruto, closed the event with a speech highlighting the success of the debates and the importance of its final declaration.

Children, young people and a representative of indigenous people were also given the floor to present their own declarations and demands.

Over three days of debate, leaders demanded that rich carbon polluters honour long-standing climate pledges for poorer nations.

The summit has so far raised $23 billion in funding pledges.

Efforts to increase investment in renewables were also given a major boost on Tuesday, with the UAE pledging $4.5 billion to accelerate Africa's switch to clean energy.

The US climate envoy John Kerry also announced $30 million in new funding to accelerate climate-resilient food security across the continent.

Oil-producing African nations argue they should be able to use fossil fuel resources for economic growth.



