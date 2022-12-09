AFN assembly wraps with some progress, 1 show of unity and familiar pledges from politicians

·4 min read
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks during her closing address at the special chiefs assembly in Ottawa, Thursday. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks during her closing address at the special chiefs assembly in Ottawa, Thursday. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Assembly of First Nations' annual winter gathering concluded Thursday evening with progress on a few key issues, one emotional show of unity, backlogged resolutions and outstanding questions about the national advocacy organization's internal political and legal struggles.

Delegates passed resolutions to advance gender equality within the AFN, demand compensation for child welfare survivors, seek justice for victims of residential schools and oppose a federal gun-control bill along with provincial legislation in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The AFN's own chiefs criticized it on Tuesday after the previous gathering in July saw internal political bickering overshadow the pressing suite of social issues facing First Nations, which National Chief RoseAnne Archibald acknowledged as she closed the gathering.

"I began by asking this room on Tuesday to do a collective inhale and exhale because there was a lot of nervous energy in the room," she said.

"We made it through this meeting. We got great work done this week."

Despite that progress, an ongoing human resources probe into workplace misconduct allegations against Archibald still looms over her embattled tenure as national chief.

Archibald has not been available for an interview with investigators despite repeated requests to sit down with her between August and now, said Raquel Chisholm, a partner with law firm Emond Harnden, on Wednesday.

Chisholm told the delegates that when investigators did meet with Archibald, the national chief expressed concerns about the fairness of the process.

Archibald declined interview requests Thursday and only delivered prepared remarks. She maintains the allegations against her are reprisal for her press for financial transparency.

The chiefs also heard on Wednesday that a financial probe, which they voted to commission in July after Archibald accused her own organization of corruption, is in its early stages.

Division gave way to unity

The chiefs put their differences aside Wednesday night following a marathon session where they voted to combine competing resolutions and present Canada with a unified front on compensation for survivors of the child-welfare system.

The chiefs urged Canada to pay a "minimum" of $20 billion to people covered by both a proposed class-action settlement agreement and the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal's standing compensation order from 2019.

"We will be able to leave this assembly with a very clear vision that we are united: that that government is not going to divide us, that we are united together," said Squamish Nation Council chairperson Khelsilem as he presented the new resolution, which was produced with the help of retired senator Murray Sinclair.

Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, said the chiefs' decision should send a message to Canada that trying to pit factions of First Nations leaders against each other won't work.

"That kind of blackmail approach cannot be what reform for children looks like," she said in an interview Thursday.

"The Canadian public, the residential school survivors, these children and these families and leaders are saying, 'This is the last generation you get to hurt, Canada. We're done.'"

Federal politicians address assembly

The highlights Thursday included testimony from several cabinet ministers, the prime minister and the respective heads of the federal Conservatives and New Democrats.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told CBC News he wouldn't be surprised if Ottawa is trying to divide the chiefs after he made his party's pitch to the delegates.

Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

"I don't know specifically about this particular example, how it's happening, but it has happened. Chiefs have experienced that. Indigenous communities have experienced that for a long time," Singh said.

"That has been how the federal government has dealt with Indigenous communities. Divide and conquer."

In a prepared video address following Singh's in-person speech, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pitched his "economic reconciliation" agenda.

After that, the delegates heard from nearly half a dozen Liberal cabinet ministers who discussed a wide-ranging slate of issues that form their party's reconciliation agenda.

Justice Minister David Lametti refused to answer questions about whether Ottawa will drop its court challenges in the child-welfare case following the show of unity from the chiefs.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said Ottawa prefers to negotiate rather than litigate, but also wouldn't commit to dropping the court challenges.

Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Hajdu told CBC News she could understand why some chiefs may feel Canada is trying to pit them against each other on the child-welfare file, but said that isn't the case.

Indigenous Services is committed to seeing the compensation flow as soon as possible, Hajdu said, but she wouldn't say whether her government is willing to put more table when asked by CBC News.

Dozens of resolutions, meanwhile, remained unaddressed as the assembly concluded.

They will be pushed to July despite calls for the AFN to address them sooner.

Latest Stories

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Laurent Dubreuil wins third gold at Four Continents speedskating championships

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Simons' career-best 45 points carries Portland past Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 45 points and blocked a potential 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz led 111-110 after Kelly Olynyk’s twisting jumper and then had a chance to tie it at 114, but Simons swiped the ball from Jordan Clarkson as he rose for a 3-point attempt from the right angle. The Trail Blazers had lost seven of their last eight games before winning this thril

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re