AFLW returns with hint of a more settled competition as rule changes make impact

Competition settling

Some round one results came as no surprise. Reigning premiers Melbourne ran over the top of Collingwood to open the season while powerhouses North Melbourne were characteristically methodical against St Kilda down in Hobart. However, some unexpected outcomes have raised hopes that the competition is finally beginning to settle in the post-expansion era.

Thanks to a number of off-season trades and more time in the system for some of the competition’s exciting young players these are promising signs for what has at times been a league of extremes.

In the lead-up to Sunday’s Sydney derby, Swans coach Scott Gowans brought the spice, calling the Giants “probably the least-performing side out of the inaugural clubs”. His team put their money where their mouth is at North Sydney Oval to record their first AFLW win by five points.

Related: Strong opening AFLW round crowd numbers credited to Matildas effect

Over the off-season the Swans brought in former Collingwood star Chloe Molloy and Carlton up-and-comer Lucy McEvoy, and appointed them as co-captains to lead a youthful side. Their influence on the team was evident at the weekend, as Molloy kicked two goals in her team’s storming finish. Ally Morphett was one of the young Swans to shine, with 29 hitouts and a goal earning her 10 coaches’ votes and an AFLW Rising Star nomination.

Around the same time on Sunday afternoon, Richmond recorded a surprise away win over last year’s runners-up Brisbane, as former Saint Caitlin Greiser sealed the deal with her first goal for the club. The Tigers will look to back it up on Friday night against Adelaide, another of the so-called “big three”, while Brisbane will go back to the drawing board having lost star players in Emily Bates, Greta Bodey and Jesse Wardlaw in another expansion raid.

Last season in the first ever AFLW Showdown, Port Adelaide went goalless against Adelaide on their way to a 60-point loss. On Saturday afternoon they closed the gap to 30 points, and even led at half-time. The Power are reaping the rewards of more experience for their impressive class of 2022, including Rising Star winner Hannah Ewings and Abbey Dowrick.

Story continues

One-club mentality

With the AFL scrutinising the women’s league’s attendances before it will commit to extending the season, it has been refreshing to see men’s teams, clubs and communities get around their women’s teams. Helped by three state derbies, about 1,500 more people attended round one than this time last year, when the final four expansion sides debuted.

Carlton had the inspired idea to schedule its much-anticipated men’s finals training and autograph session on Saturday morning – before its AFLW game against the Suns at IKON Park. Meanwhile, Sydney’s men’s team attended the derby, and celebrated with the players on the field after their drought-breaking win.

Father’s Day also brought heart-warming family scenes – none more wholesome than Ruby Tripodi’s family as they animatedly celebrated the North Melbourne debutant’s first goal. Kangaroos players’ fathers who had travelled to Tasmania to watch even got to sing the song with the players after the victory.

Research has shown time and again that gender stereotypes will take whole-of-community efforts to shift. But clubs can lead the way by normalising women’s footy through whole-of-club initiatives like this.

Debutants Kate Shierlaw and Ruby Tripodi of the Kangaroos are showered with water. Photograph: Steve Bell/Getty Images

The impact of rule changes

Early results suggest the decision to extend quarters to 17 minutes plus time-on may force tired players to adapt to the new ebb and flow of games. That isn’t to say it will be a bad thing, with a record high 99 goals scored across the weekend.

While other factors – like coaching and weather – have a big impact, it is interesting to ponder momentum shifts such as the one between Hawthorn and Essendon on Saturday night. The Hawks led by a narrow margin at half-time before the Bombers wrested back control in the second half, led by co-captain Bonnie Toogood.

As the season continues, we may also see the new interchange cap of 60 rotations have an increased influence. Teams that have focused on their endurance during pre-season are likely to have a big advantage.

More goalline controversy

Crows fans still raw after the Ben Keays call may want to stop reading now. With her team 29 points up in the second quarter, Geelong star Georgie Prespakis ran towards goal and slotted it, wheeling away to celebrate. Or did she? The goal umpire had called it a point, much to the confusion of players and fans.

On Monday night, the AFL confirmed that the behind had been reviewed after the match, when it was established that it should have been a goal. Luckily for the Cats, they had won the match by 48 points. Last season, the same mistake – again confirmed by the league – was made in an incident involving Sydney’s Molly Eastman in the game against Essendon. They went on to lose by just four points.

With the AFLW to be played at 27 different venues this season, it is unlikely the ARC goalline technology used in the men’s league will be employed in the women’s – meaning errors like this may not be a one-off.