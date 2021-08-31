AFL 2021 grand final to be played in Perth after MCG ruled out due to Covid-19

Photograph: Richard Wainwright/AAP

The 2021 grand final will be played in Perth for the first time in AFL history after the game’s spiritual home, the MCG, was ruled out of hosting the showpiece game due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Victoria.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula confirmed the switch at a press conference on Tuesday, after Optus Stadium had been officially named standby venue last week.

The league had made it clear it wanted to hold the premiership decider in front of fans, but with the lockdown in Melbourne extending beyond the initial 2 September deadline – and as Victoria recorded another 76 local cases on Tuesday – the MCG was no longer a viable option.

“It has become clear, as we continue to navigate through these challenges that it wouldn’t be in the best interests of the community to host a grand final at the MCG this year in front of a crowd,” McLachlan said.

The match in Perth will be held on Saturday 25 September, at a time to be advised.

It is the second time in as many years the grand final has been moved from the MCG due to the pandemic after last season’s premiership decider was played at the Gabba in Queensland – the first time the game had been played outside the sport’s traditional home of Victoria and just the second time in the past 75 years a VFL/AFL grand final had been held anywhere but the MCG.

Before the official confirmation came, Victoria’s premier Daniel Andrews indicated he was reluctant to let the showpiece game leave its traditional home, but was willing for health experts to make the call.

“I know that finals footy and the grand final is a spiritual thing. It’s part of our soul as a city and state, but no football match is worth putting people in hospital, it just isn’t,” said Andrews.

“This is a global pandemic and we have to make decisions that are based on the very best evidence. I will leave it to others to make announcements about that event.”

