AFI Fest 2023 Awards with everyone, from everything, all at once

Ke Huy Quan takes a picture with his phone of his filmmates Stephanie Hsu, producer Jonathan Wang and Daniel Scheinart, from "Everything Everwhere All at Once," with "Avatar" actress Sigourney Weaver. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The 2023 American Film Institute Awards returned to the Four Seasons on Friday with the casts and creative teams of 21 honorees across film and TV sharing hugs and conversations while quietly pushing their projects toward the next big award shows: the SAGs, BAFTA and the grand finale of the Oscars.

Paulina Alexis and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai from FX's "Reservation Dogs." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

AFI prides itself on having one of the only award programs that honors creative teams as a whole, recognizing those in front of and behind the camera. Attending the lunch was a wide swath of Hollywood notables, from days-old Golden Globe winners Steven Spielberg, Quinta Brunson, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, to some of TV’s best, like Bob Odenkirk and Mohammed Amer.

As AFI President Bob Gazzale enjoys pointing out, “everybody’s a winner,” so the relaxed atmosphere allows for conversation and lots of selfies, as many attendees fanboyed and fangirled over notables like Sigourney Weaver and James Cameron.

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn of AMC's "Better Call Saul." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

From left, actresses Kerry Condon and Claire Foy, director Sarah Polley and actress Sigourney Weaver. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Quinta Brunson of "Abbott Elementary," right, talks to Ayo Edebiri of "The Bear." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Paul Dano of "The Fabelmans" with his wife, actress Zoe Kazan of "She Said." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jin Ha and Minha Kim of AppleTV+'s "Pachenko." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Netflix's Ted Sarandos, left, with Mike White, creator of the HBO series, "The White Lotus." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Director Jordan Peele, right, with, from left, Sterlin Harjo, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Lane Factor from FX's "Reservation Dogs." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Directors Steven Spielberg, left, and James Cameron. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Comedian Ramy Youssef of the show, "Mo," with Seth Rogan of "The Fabelmans." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Gabriel LaBelle of "The Fabelmans," and Daniel Scheinart, Jonathan Wang and Daniel Kwan from "Everything Everwhere All at Once." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Barry Keoghan of "The Banshees of Inisherin" makes his way into the closed-door luncheon. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

