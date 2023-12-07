AFI Awards Film Top 10: ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Among Org’s Best Of 2023

The list of the 10 films chosen for the prestigious AFI Awards is out, and it is good news for Barbenheimer.

Both summer blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer are among the elite group chosen for the 2023 list by the specially selected AFI jury of critics, filmmakers, scholars, and AFI Trustees.

Also named are American Fiction, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, May December, Past Lives, Poor Things and the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The latter box office blockbuster is not only a rare animated feature making the list, but also the rare sequel to do it especially considering that 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did not make the AFI list that year.

Netflix is represented by two films — Maestro and May December — and is the only distributor to have more than one of its movies on the list this year.

No film in AFI Awards history since their establishment in 2001 has gone on to win the Best Picture Oscar without first being on this list; the films often match the eventual majority of Oscar Best Picture nominees. Last year, seven films went on to Best Picture nominations along with All Quiet on the Western Front, Triangle of Sadness and The Banshees of Inisherin which weren’t among the AFI top 10 (the list doesn’t include international films); instead, last year’s list included non-Best Picture Oscar nominees Nope, She Said and The Woman King (all three were shut out at the Oscars).

Banshees did receive Special Recognition from AFI since often international productions aren’t eligible. The same applied to 2021’s list where Belfast got Special Recognition, and Parasite when it won Best Picture in 2019.

“As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “That we do so without competition is AFI’s hallmark, and we are proud to gather this community of artists together – as one – to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our time.”

The AFI Awards Honorees will be celebrated at a private luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024.

