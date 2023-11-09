Afghans who helped Army given homes at Weeton Barracks

The Ministry of Defence will provide all the required care for the families, the council says

Afghans who helped and supported the UK forces during the conflict in their home country will be offered temporary accommodation at a barracks.

Up to 55 families, who have a legal right to be in the UK, will be housed in service family accommodation homes in Weeton Barracks near Blackpool.

Fylde Council said families would start to arrive from Friday.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said: "We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all who worked for, or with, UK forces.

"That's why we have committed to relocating all eligible Afghans and their families to the UK, a commitment we will honour."

The homes were being offered "on a transitional basis while they await more settled accommodation across the UK", the MOD added.

The properties are not currently in use by service personnel.

Under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme, Afghan citizens who worked with the UK government in "exposed or meaningful roles" in the conflict in Afghanistan may be eligible to be relocated to the UK, along with their family members.

A Fylde Council spokeswoman said it was informed by the MoD of the decision.

"The MoD will provide all the required care for the families which will include basic provisions, employment support, health, education, and orientation to the UK," she said.

"The maximum stay for any family will be six weeks whilst the MoD arrange settled accommodation around the UK."

She added: "The council is grateful for the support that many Afghans provided to our forces during the recent conflict and will look to engage the families with the local community during their short stay at the barracks."

The authority said the properties would be used until all the families had been accommodated elsewhere or when the regiment was scheduled to return in 2024.

