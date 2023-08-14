Afghanistan's youngest female mayor 'still gets death threats' despite escaping to Germany

Zarifa Ghafari said 'noone dares talk about sexual assault' - Marilla Sicilia

Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor has said she still receives daily death threats from the Taliban after fleeing to Germany two years ago.

On the second anniversary of the fall of Kabul, Zarifa Ghafari, 28, told the Telegraph: “I receive dozens of threats every day. Even yesterday the Taliban said to me: ‘Just wait, we are coming after you’.

“It means nowhere is safe. My husband has to accompany me everywhere. People have guns in Europe, the US or Asia. I don’t feel safe anywhere.”

Mrs Ghafari was elected mayor of the conservative central city of Maidan Shahr in 2018, aged 23, and survived three assassination attempts while still living in Afghanistan. During one of the assassination attempts, her father was killed.

Following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, Mrs Ghafari fled Afghanistan along with her husband, mother and siblings. She said her mayoral office had been taken over by men, some of whom are connected to the Taliban.

Since the group seized control, Afghanistan has descended into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than two-thirds of the population are in urgent need of assistance, four million people are acutely malnourished, and severe under-funding for aid programmes has seen food rations halved for millions.

The Taliban has imposed extensive censorship on the media and access to information, and created a culture of oppression which has seen women’s rights and freedoms rolled back.

Mrs Ghafari said she fears for those continuing to live under the Taliban regime, especially female leaders and politicians like herself.

“It’s hard to say that anyone is safe, in particular women leaders, women activists, women journalists. It is impossible to accept that they can be safe,” Mrs Ghafari said.

She added that she regularly speaks to former colleagues and friends still in Afghanistan, who report that torture and imprisonment of women has become a widespread tool of persecution.

“Dozens of women have been killed. Dozens of women are missing. Women are being tortured, in prison, harassed, raped,” she said. “The worst part about the rape and sexual assault is that noone speaks about it. Noone dares to. There’s no record of it.”

‌In May, the United Nations said some of its Afghan female staff had been detained, harassed and subject to movement restrictions.

And in January, one of two remaining female MPs who stayed in Afghanistan after the Taliban take over was shot dead in her home in Kabul, the capital, by an unknown assailant.

Mursal Nabizada, 32, had served as an MP in the former US-backed government from 2018 until the Taliban’s return to power and had refused to leave Afghanistan despite receiving death threats.

“I heard the gunfire and when we went down, they [attackers] had left and my daughter was lying on the ground with blood on the bed,” said Ms Nabizada’s mother, in an interview with Afghan media at the time.

The Taliban’s stripping back of rights has seen women wholly excluded from public office and the judiciary.

Girls have been banned from secondary school, and women barred from tertiary education. They are also banned from amusement parks, public baths and sports clubs, and from working in NGO offices.

Women are required to adhere to a strict dress code and are not permitted to travel more than 46 miles (75km) without a male companion such as a husband or father.

Those who protested the closure of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs in September 2021 were met with unlawful detention and violence, according to Amnesty International.

Santiago Canton, the International Court of Justice secretary general, said the Taliban’s actions are of such “magnitude, gravity and of such a systematic nature,” that they qualify “as a crime against humanity of gender persecution”.

“Everything is a mess when it comes to women,” Mrs Gharifi said. “Everyone is suffering.”