Afghanistan's last Sikhs targetted in terror attack

Taliban stand guard near the scene of explosions and a gunfight at a Sikh temple, in Kabul - Shutterstock

Gunmen and a suicide bomber launched an early morning attack on a Kabul temple housing some of the few Sikh families left in Afghanistan.

One Sikh guard was killed and a Taliban fighter was shot dead as the Taliban authorities cleared the attackers from the temple in an operation lasting several hours.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the local branch of Islamic State group has previously attacked Sikh targets in Afghanistan.

Smoke rising - REUTERS

As few as 20 Sikh families are thought to remain in the country, down from a population of 300,000 people in the 1980s.

Taliban officials said the attackers had thrown grenades and opened fire, but a suicide car bomb had appeared to detonate prematurely. One of the grenades set fire to the temple and smoke billowed over the city. Seven Sikhs were wounded in the attack.

Sikh leaders said around 30 people were in the temple at the time of the attack and the number of casualties may rise.

"Generally at that time in the morning we have several Sikh devotees who come to offer prayers at the gurdwara," Gurnam Singh told AFP.

Taliban stand guard near the scene of explosions and a gunfight at a Sikh temple - Shutterstock

Afghanistan's once rich and populous Sikh population has largely fled to India after decades of persecution and increasing extremism.

In March 2020, at least 25 people were killed when gunmen stormed a Sikh temple in an attack claimed by Islamic State group.

India's foreign ministry expressed concern over reports of the attack. "We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Saturday's explosion follows a blast at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz the previous day that killed one person and injured two, according to authorities.