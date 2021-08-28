Afghanistan: US drone strike 'kills Isis-K militant'

US soldiers have been guarding Kabul airport

The US has carried out a drone strike on the Islamic State (IS) group in eastern Afghanistan, killing a member of the group, military officials say.

The operation targeted a "planner" from the IS-K group in Nangahar Province.

IS-K said it had carried out an attack in Kabul on Thursday that killed as many as 170 people, including 13 US troops.

The US said "initial indications" suggested the strike had killed the IS target, and no civilians had died.