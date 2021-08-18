Afghanistan updates: Congress calls for hearings on Biden's strategy, 'astounding' withdrawal

Reports: At least 3 people die in Jalalabad protest

Days after taking over the Afghan government, the Taliban cracked down on a protest in Jalalabad, where a crowd was trying to put up the national flag.

Witnesses told Reuters that at least three people died when Taliban militants fired at a crowd in the eastern Afghanistan city. Over a dozen people were also injured, according to a police official and two witnesses.

Afghanistan has marked its 1919 independence from British rule on Aug. 19, and people were trying to raise the Afghan flag to commemorate that, according to reports.

The Taliban fired into the air and used batons to scatter a crowd of people, video footage showed, according to the Associated Press.

US, other nations implore Taliban to guarantee rights of women, girls

The United States joined with more than 20 other countries on Wednesday in calling on the Taliban to guarantee the rights of Afghan women and girls to work, go to school and to move about freely.

In a group statement released by the State Department, the nations said they will “monitor closely” how women will be treated by any future government.

“Any form of discrimination and abuse should be prevented,” the statement said. “We in the international community stand ready to assist (women) with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard.”

On Tuesday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the tools available to pressure the Taliban include sanctions, international condemnation and isolation. Sullivan said he didn’t want to get too specific, as his team wants to communicate directly to the Taliban the “costs and disincentives.”

“That is a conversation that we will intend to have, and I think many other countries, including like-minded allies and partners, will be having that as well,” he said.

Before the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, women virtually had no rights under the fundamentalist Taliban's oppressive rule. Most were forced to quit their jobs and stay at home, denied access to education and health care, enduring high rates of illiteracy and maternal mortality.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said at a Tuesday news conference the militant group is "committed to the rights of women under the system of sharia (Islamic) law," but he emphasized they would work and study "within our frameworks."

The European Union signed the joint statement of support for Afghan women as did a number of other countries, including Australia, Canada, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Capitol Hill hearings will focus on Afghanistan withdrawal

Congress is quickly launching investigations into how the Taliban so easily took over the government in Afghanistan.

Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to testify on the situation.

“The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly changing, and it is imperative that the administration provide the American people and Congress transparency about its Afghanistan strategy," Meeks, D-N.Y., said in a statement issued Tuesday. He wants Blinken and Austin to "tell Congress what the administration’s plan is to safely evacuate American citizens, SIVs, and other vulnerable Afghans from the country, and to understand our broader counter terrorism strategy in South Asia following the collapse of the Ghani government.”

Taliban fighters stand along a road in Kabul on Aug. 18, 2021 following the Taliban stunning takeover of Afghanistan.

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, made a similar call on Tuesday, saying the panel will conduct a hearing on "U.S. policy towards Afghanistan, including the Trump administration’s flawed negotiations with Taliban, and the Biden administration’s flawed execution of the U.S. withdrawal."

After being told the Afghan security forces were "up to the task" and ready to fight the Taliban, Menendez said, "To see this army dissolve so quickly after billions of dollars in U.S. support is astounding."

Did intelligence fail? How did Afghanistan end this way? The finger-pointing begins.

Breaking down the speed of Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan

The speed in which Taliban forces moved across Afghanistan surprised U.S. officials. President Joe Biden announced April 14 that all American troops would be withdrawn by Sept. 11. The drawdown began May 1. But this graphical look at the Taliban takeover shows just how quickly the Afghanistan government lost control.

That takeover led to tumult at the airport in Kabul as thousands tried to feel the country. Disturbingly vivid images from the airport showed dozens of desperate Afghans clinging to a U.S. Air Force C-17 jet as it took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport. At least seven people died in the chaos, USA TODAY reported. U.S. soldiers killed two armed people after being fired upon.

Karzai, Abdullah meet with Taliban leader whom US has labeled a terrorist

KABUL, Afghanistan - Afghanistan's former president has met with a senior leader of a powerful Taliban faction who was once jailed and whose group has been listed by the U.S. as a terrorist network.

Former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, a senior official in the ousted government, met with Anas Haqqani as part of preliminary meetings that a spokesman for Karzai said would facilitate eventual negotiations with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the top Taliban political leader.

The U.S. branded the Haqqani network a terrorist group in 2012, and its involvement in a future government could trigger international sanctions.

The Taliban have pledged to form an “inclusive, Islamic government,” although skeptics point to its past record of intolerance for those not adhering to its extreme interpretations of Islam.

