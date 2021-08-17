Afghanistan: time for a different, peaceful course

Photograph: AP

The fall of Kabul this week dramatically underlines the extent to which the “war on terror” – launched by George Bush and Tony Blair 20 years ago – has failed (US troops to stay until Americans and eligible Afghans evacuated, says Biden, 16 August). Stop the War argued from our foundation in October 2001 that the war in Afghanistan would neither end terrorism nor establish a peaceful and democratic state. Twenty years on, despite vast political, military and financial support from the US and Britain, the Kabul government proved a Potemkin regime.

Afghanistan remains one of the poorest countries in the world. The trillion-dollar cost of the war would have been better spent providing education, development and infrastructure. The Afghan people have now endured decades of war, largely imposed on them by western politicians. We must provide financial compensation and aid, not least by welcoming those who want to come here as refugees. We must also insist that our own government and MPs face up to the failures of the past two decades and call an end to the wars and interventions which have done so much damage across the world. Time for a different, peaceful course.

Lindsey German Convener

Shelly Asquith Chair

Stop the War Coalition

• In the defence minister James Heappey’s response to Joe Biden’s address on Monday, he said that they thought it would take longer for the Taliban to advance. At no point, then, did our government believe that the Afghan forces had any hope of prevailing. And yet these soldiers are being portrayed as weak for capitulating. Did the UK and the US want those troops to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to save them from humiliation?

Christine Maxwell

Merriott, Somerset

• Do you really think the suffering in Afghanistan would be less if the process had taken longer (Editorial, 16 August)? While the Taliban fought their way to Kabul and then besieged it? How many dead, starved, made homeless, orphaned, then?

Story continues

In my view, Biden and his close advisers knew that if the handover was to be done then it could only be done quickly. If the Taliban inherit a relatively undamaged state, there is a much better chance that they will be able to make it work and keep at least some of their moderate pledges.

As Biden said, there was never going to be a good time to withdraw from Afghanistan. He deserves credit for taking the first reasonable opportunity he could, and doing it in a way that is minimising suffering – while being, inevitably, still far from eliminating it completely.

Tim Johnson

Islington, London

• I take my hat off to Sir Laurie Bristow, our ambassador, who has decided not to desert the sinking ship but stayed at Kabul airport to sign visa applications (Row erupts in cabinet over evacuation of UK diplomats from Kabul, 16 August). A man of integrity, and how sad that he seems to be the only one.

Joy McLaughlan

London

• Parallels between Kabul and the US withdrawal from Saigon are being denied by the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken (‘This is manifestly not Saigon’: Blinken defends US mission in Afghanistan, 15 August). This position is not helped by your accompanying photo in the print edition of “evacuees board[ing] a helicopter atop the then US embassy in Saigon” in 1975.

The famous photo of one moment in Operation Frequent Wind is not of the embassy, but an apartment building whose top floor was reserved for the CIA’s deputy chief of station; the helicopter is one of the CIA’s covertly operated civilian Air America fleet; and ironically the evacuees pictured are Vietnamese nationals who helped the US during their occupation. It would arguably be better for Afghan nationals if this were indeed a direct comparison with Saigon, and a similar level of assistance provided.

Jeremy Scroxton

Thames Ditton, Surrey

• I can understand Polly Toynbee’s despair, but I don’t think it’s justified (The Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan has laid bare the magnitude of western hubris, 17 August). The west’s primary mission in Afghanistan (after restoring our security) was to try to help people rebuild their lives in an equitable society. Surely, in principle, this is a worthy thing to do? None of the west’s soldiers have died in vain: theirs was a noble cause. It’s quite possible that in the future some Afghans, particularly the young, having seen something better, will overthrow their oppressors. Surely it’s better to try, try and try again than to have never tried at all? Human beings need hope, otherwise there is no being, only darkness.

Laurie Way

London

