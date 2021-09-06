Afghanistan | Taliban Shoots Pregnant Policewoman Dead: Report

A policewoman, being referred to as Banu Negar in local Afghan media, was allegedly shot dead by Taliban on Saturday, in a provincial city of Afghanistan, reported BBC, citing witnesses.



The woman is believed to have been killed at her family home in Firozkoh, the capital of central Ghor province, in front of her relatives.



Meanwhile, the Taliban has denied any involved in Negar’s death, according to BBC, and have said that they are probing the incident.



These reports come amid fears of the Taliban’s clamping down on women’s rights; just as they had done in 1996-2001 period, when they were last in power.

Pointing out that the details of the incident are “still sketchy” owing to fear among Firozkoh locals of retribution for speaking out. The BBC reported that the Negar was believed to have been eight months into pregnancy at the time of her death.



BBC also reported that her relatives provided graphic images, in which her face appears to be heavily disfigured.



Three gunmen reportedly arrived at Negar’s house on Saturday, searched it, and tied the family up. A witness told BBC that the intruders were speaking in Arabic.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujaheed told BBC that it was aware of the incident.

"“… I am confirming that the Taliban has not killed her; our investigation is ongoing.”" - Zabiullah Mujaheed | Taliban spokesperson

Mujaheed also said that the Taliban had already announced an amnesty for people who worked for the previous administration. Further, the spokesperson suggested that Negar's murder must have been due to "personal enmity or something else".



Meanwhile, women in Kabul took to the streets and staged protests on Friday, 3 September, demanding equal rights and inclusion in work and education.



Videos shared on Twitter showed armed Taliban fighters beating up the women and girls who were part of the demonstrations. They snatched their posters, too.



Bearing placards and raising slogans, Afghan women demanded that they be allowed to pursue education and hold offices.



The Taliban has been discussing the formation of a new "inclusive" government, but many are sceptical that women will be given any position of power in the new administration.

The Taliban has, in the meanwhile, according to AFP, ordered that women attending private Afghan universities must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face.



They have also sought segregation of classes by sex, or at least for male and female students to be divided by a curtain.



Further, the Taliban have ordered for female students to be taught only by other women, but if that was not possible then by “old men" of good character.



During the Taliban’s previous rule (1996-2002) girls and women were mostly excluded from education. They could also not step out of their homes unaccompanied by a male relative.

Only a couple of days after its takeover of Kabul, the Taliban had tried to project an air of moderation in an attempt to convince the population of a ‘peaceful’ rule.



Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, had reportedly said: “The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims.”



“They should be in the government structure according to Shariah law,” he had also added.



Further, a Taliban statement read: “Those working in any part or department of the government should resume work with full satisfaction and continue their duties without any fear,"

