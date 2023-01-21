Afghanistan: Some Taliban open to women's rights talks - top UN official

Lyse Doucet - Chief international correspondent, Kabul
·3 min read
Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed
Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed

A top UN official believes progress is being made towards reversing bans on women taking part in public life in Afghanistan.

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has been in Kabul for a four-day visit to urge the Taliban to reconsider.

Last month, the country's Islamist rulers banned all women from working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The move caused several aid agencies to suspend operations.

Speaking to the BBC at the end of her trip, Ms Mohammed said most senior Taliban officials she met had been ready to engage over the rights of girls and women.

However, she described the talks as tough and cautioned that it would be a very long journey before the leadership took the fundamental steps required for international recognition of their rule.

"I think there are many voices we heard, which are progressive in the way that we would like to go," Ms Mohammed said. "But there are others that really are not."

"I think the pressure we put in the support we give to those that are thinking more progressively is a good thing. So this visit, I think, gives them more voice and pressure to help the argument internally."

Ms Mohammed also criticised the international community, including other Islamic states, for not doing enough to engage on the issue.

Since seizing back control of the country last year, the Taliban has steadily restricted women's rights - despite promising its rule would be softer than the regime seen in the 1990s.

As well as the ban on female university students - now being enforced by armed guards - secondary schools for girls remain closed in most provinces.

Women have also been prevented from entering parks and gyms, among other public places.

It justified the move to ban Afghan women from working for NGOs by claiming female staff had broken dress codes by not wearing hijabs.

Ms Mohammed's comments come as Afghanistan suffers its harshest winter in many years.

The Taliban leadership blames sanctions and the refusal of the international community to recognise their rule for the country's deepening crisis.

Ms Mohammed said her message to Afghanistan's rulers was that they must first demonstrate their commitment to internationally recognised norms and that humanitarian aid cannot be provided if Afghan women are not allowed to help.

"They're discriminating against women there. for want of a better word, they become invisible, they're waiting them out, and that can't happen," she said.

But she said the Taliban's stance was that the UN and aid organisations were "politicising humanitarian aid".

"They believe that... the law applies to anyone anywhere and their sovereign rights should be respected," she said.

The Taliban health ministry has clarified that women can work in the health sector, where female doctors and nurses are essential, but Ms Mohammed said this was not enough.

"There are many other services that we didn't get to do with access to food and other livelihood items that that will allow us to see millions of women and their families survive a harsh winter, be part of growth and prosperity, peace," she said.

This visit by the most senior woman at the UN also sends a message that women can and should play roles at all levels of society.

Latest Stories

  • Afghanistan: UN's top women meet Taliban over female aid worker ban

    The UN sends in its most senior team since the Taliban retook power to try to avert a looming famine.

  • Taliban say 78 dead due to wintry weather in Afghanistan

    Taliban officials said Thursday that 78 people have died in just over a week during Afghanistan's harsh winter, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis. Shafiullah Rahimi, a Taliban spokesperson for the Ministry of Natural Disaster Management, said the deaths occurred since Jan. 10. The Taliban takeover in August 2021 sent Afghanistan’s economy into a tailspin and transformed the country, driving millions into poverty and hunger.

  • Macon man allegedly stabs housemate in stomach during argument over washing dishes

    The stabbing suspect complained that the victim “was not washing all the dishes in the sink. ... Just the ones he used.”

  • How the humble, bucolic, and self-reliant Amish way of life has evolved over the last 150 years

    The Amish people's commitment to community and lack of technology access are two reasons why they still capture America's imagination.

  • Defense chiefs fail to resolve dispute on tanks for Ukraine

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — Defense leaders meeting at a U.S. air base in on Germany on Friday failed to resolve divisions over providing advanced battle tanks to Ukraine after more than five hours of discussions about sending more military aid to the embattled country in its war with Russia. The defense minister of Poland, which has pledged a company of 14 Leopard tanks on condition that other countries also supply them, said 15 countries that have the German-made Leopards discussed the i

  • March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters on Friday celebrated the dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and the return of “abortion policymaking to the people." President Joe Biden pledged to do all in his power to restore that right. The first March for Life since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June came with a new focus. Instead of concentrating their attention on the court, the marchers vowed to push for action from the building

  • Thailand holds suspect in $100 million deli case

    BANGKOK (AP) — A suspect wanted in in connection with an alleged stock manipulation scheme that led a small New Jersey delicatessen to be listed as a public company worth $100 million has agreed to his voluntary extradition to the United States after being arrested last week on the resort island of Phuket, a Thai legal official said Friday. Peter Coker Jr. is sought by U.S. authorities on charges of fraud and shares manipulation in connection with two companies, Hometown International and E-Wast

  • Europe's mission to Jupiter's icy moons ready for launch

    The £1.4bn Juice probe will investigate the giant gas planet and its three large ocean-bearing moons.

  • Priyanka Chopra talks motherhood and why she and Nick Jonas used a surrogate

    ‘I had medical complications,’ Chopra revealed

  • Polar bear emerged unseen from snowstorm to kill mom, son

    Summer Myomick bundled her baby against the freezing winds whipping off the Bering Sea and stepped outside into a blur of blowing snow. Myomick, 24, and her son, 1-year-old Clyde Ongtowasruk, made it just beyond the front of the Kingikmiut School in Wales, Alaska, just below the Arctic Circle, when a polar bear emerged from the impenetrable snow squall and mauled them Tuesday. It was the first fatal polar bear attack in 30 years in Alaska, the only U.S. state that is home to the animals.

  • Huge Crowds Greet King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in First Joint Outing Since Prince Harry's Memoir

    The royal couple were greeted by thousands of people in Bolton today.

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas Slays In A See-Through Dress In 'Vogue' BTS IG Video

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped behind-the-scenes photos and a video from her 'British Vogue' shoot in cut-out, see-through dresses. She loves jumping rope.

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Seth Jones rallies Blackhawks past Sabres 4-3 in overtime

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Jones scored two goals, including the game-winner 2:24 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which was coming off an ugly 8-5 loss to Seattle. Connor Murphy also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves. Buffalo lost for the fifth time in six games. Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 sho

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin