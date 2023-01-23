Afghanistan professor on girls' education: 'Men must stand up for women'

Yalda Hakim - BBC News, Kabul
·5 min read
Prof Ismail Mashal
Prof Mashal says he will protest against the ban on women's education even if it means his death

"I call on fathers to take the hands of their daughters and walk them to school, even if the gates are shut."

Professor Ismail Mashal, who runs a private university in Kabul, says he has had enough of the restrictions women face in Afghanistan.

Slender and well dressed, he is a mixture of defiance and raw emotion.

"Even if they're not allowed in - they should do this daily. It's the least they can do to prove they are men," tells me, holding back tears.

"This is not me being emotional - this is pain. Men must stand up and defend the rights of Afghan women and girls."

In December the Taliban government announced female students at universities would no longer be allowed back - until further notice. They said they were doing this to enable them to create an Islamic learning environment aligned with Sharia law practices, including changes to the curriculum.

Not long after the ban was announced, Prof Mashal went viral on social media after tearing up his academic records live on television, saying there was no point in gaining an education in today's Afghanistan.

He says he won't stay silent on the issue.

"The only power I have is my pen, even if they kill me, even if they tear me to pieces, I won't stay silent now," Prof Mashal says.

"I know what I am doing is risky. Every morning, I say goodbye to my mother and wife and tell them I may not return. But I am ready and willing to sacrifice my life for 20 million Afghan women and girls and for the future of my two children."

Prof Mashal's university had 450 female students studying there and they took courses in journalism, engineering, economics and computer science. The Taliban's education minister says these degrees should not be taught to women because they are against Islam and Afghan culture.

Prof Ismail Mashal
Prof Mashal ran a private university in Kabul where 450 female students studied journalism, engineering and economics among other subjects.

Prof Mashal says he could have kept his institution open for male students only - but instead decided to shut it completely.

"Education is either offered to all, or no one. The day I closed the doors of my institution, I was in a lot of pain.

"These people are playing with the future of our girls. My students call me and ask me when I think they'll be able to go back.

"I have no answers for them. I have no answers for my 12-year-old daughter who won't be able to go to high school next year. She continues to ask me what crime she has committed?"

Since he went on TV, he has received many threats. Despite this, Prof Mashal appears on local media almost daily.

He's hoping his advocacy will lead to a nationwide campaign. But in this deeply conservative society, how likely is it that other men will join him?

Even within the Taliban government, there are those who oppose the ban on girls' education -- but most have not gone public

In response to the decrees, Afghan women across the country have continued to come out onto the streets to demand their rights.

Afghan female students walk near Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 21, 2022
Afghan female students walk near Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 21, 2022

While the protests have been predominantly led by Afghan women, male students and professors over the past few weeks have also begun risking their lives by speaking out - either by refusing to sit their final exams or by resigning from their positions.

Prof Mashal says since the Taliban took over the country, he can't understand their focus on restricting women.

"Leave these poor women alone. It's enough. There are much bigger issues that need to be dealt with. There is no law and order in this country, it's like being in a jungle."

The former journalist, 45, says he keeps in regular contact with his female students who are heartbroken by these decisions and he worries about their mental health.

One of his students, Shabnam, who was studying economics - a degree the Taliban say is inappropriate for women - says she'll never forget the day armed Taliban soldiers arrived at their school to tell them it would be the last day they could attend classes.

"We were so afraid and left our classrooms with heavy hearts not knowing when or if we'd ever return. I haven't been able to sleep properly since. I have three sisters and many female cousins and they're all in the same situation. We feel we are trapped inside a cage or prison. Afghanistan is no country for women."

Another student, Shabana, who was in her first semester of journalism - another degree disapproved of by the Taliban - says she is struggling to cope with the transformation the past year and a half has brought to the lives of women and girls.

"My heart is shattered. I was hoping to be a newsreader, a good reporter some day but it feels like that dream is over. For as long as I remain in this country, I don't think we will be going back to our universities.

"We changed the way we dressed. Classrooms were segregated. We did exactly as we were told. But it was still not enough. We feared they would do this to us and they did.

"Everything feels incredibly bleak for me and my sister now. We are stuck at home, night turns to day and it all feels dark and bleak."

Despite Shabana's anguish, she praised Prof Mashal for taking a stance. "It is a very lonely time for the women and girls of my country. There aren't many men who have spoken out. We worry about his safety but we are also so grateful for his support."

Latest Stories

  • U.N. aid chief raises women's rights concerns with Taliban in Afghan capital

    The United Nations' aid chief visited Kabul on Monday and raised concerns over women's education and work with the Taliban administration's acting minister of foreign affairs, an Afghan ministry statement said. The Taliban-run administration last month ordered NGOs not to allow most female employees to work, prompting many aid agencies to partially suspend operations in the midst of a humanitarian crisis unfolding during a bitterly cold winter. U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths raised the issue of women's education and work and how this affected the U.N.'s operations, according to a ministry of foreign affairs statement.

  • Colombia killings of social leaders hit record in 2022 -ombudsman

    Colombia witnessed killings of 215 social leaders and human rights activists in 2022, the highest toll ever recorded, as illegal armed groups intensified their attacks in key drug-trafficking areas, the government's human rights ombudsman said on Monday. The number of killed human rights activists and social leaders - a term referring to community, land, and environmental leaders, among others - rose from 145 in 2021 and 182 in 2020, the ombudsman said in a statement. "It's a serious impact on the basis of democracy, because these are leaders who take up the concerns of the people, who are spokespersons and who work for a country where human rights are respected," ombudsman Carlos Camargo said in a statement.

  • India country profile

    Provides an overview of India, including key events and facts about the world's largest democracy.

  • People will be paid to use less electricity on Monday

    Some households who cut peak-time electricity use on Monday will get discounts on their bills.

  • Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'

    HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is set to go on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island, was scheduled to arrive at ʻIolani Palace in a hearse and be carried by members of a law enforcement honor guard up the palace's front stairs and into the thr

  • Adam Scott gets a new love interest in first-look photos from the <em>Party Down</em> revival

    Party Down was last on the air in 2010, but no matter how much things have changed since then, some things will always stay the same. EW has your exclusive first look at STARZ's upcoming revival series featuring all your favorite cater waiters back in those iconic pink bow ties, and although it's been more than a decade since these characters worked their last party together onscreen, these photos make it seem like no time has passed at all. When the revival begins, most of the Party Down catering team has moved on, including actor/bartender Henry (Adam Scott).

  • Pakistan power cut: Major cities without electricity after grid breakdown

    It happened after power grids were turned on in the morning, leaving millions without electricity.

  • Are Retirement Communities Worth the Cost?

    As we age, we start to need more and more help with tasks we have always done on our own. At the same time, we may find ourselves a bit isolated as children move out of the house and we lose contact...

  • Loki recap: What happened in season one of Tom Hiddleston's MCU show?

    Rejoice with glorious purpose for everyone’s favourite trickster is returning.

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

    Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve