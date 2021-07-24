Afghanistan Prez Calls Danish Siddiqui’s Father to Express Condolences

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday, 22 July, spoke to killed Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui’s father over the phone to express his condolences.

Siddiqui, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018, worked for Reuters news agency and was killed on 16 July in Spin Boldak, near the border with Pakistan.

"This afternoon, President Ashraf Ghani called Professor Siddiqui, father of Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui, and conveyed his condolences over the death of his son to his family, friends, and colleagues. The president termed his death as a great loss for the journalism fraternity," said Aziz Amin, Special Secretary to President Ghani.

According to TOLOnews, an Afghan news channel, Siddiqui’s father thanked the president for his sympathy.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Danish Siddiqui’s father Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui, who stays in Delhi said "the President of Afghanistan condoled the demise of Danish Siddiqui. He said he was a young man and we are sorry. He also requested me to convey his condolence to his (Danish’s) family (wife and two children)."

Meanwhile, India had raised the killing of the journalist at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We condemn the killing of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui while he was on a reporting assignment in Kandahar in Afghanistan. I extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family," Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla had said in New York last week.

The mortal remains of Siddiqui were brought to Delhi on 18 July, and were laid to rest at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor accepted the request of Siddiqui's family to bury his body at the JMI graveyard, which is meant exclusively for university employees, their spouses, and minor children.

Siddiqui's Death a Tremendous Loss for the World: US

The United States administration and the country’s lawmakers have mourned the death of the journalist.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering fighting in Afghanistan. Siddiqui was celebrated for his work on some of the world’s most urgent and challenging news stories and for creating striking images that conveyed a wealth of emotion and the human face behind the headlines,” said Jalina Porter, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State.

“Siddiqui's death is a tremendous loss, not only for Reuters and for his media colleagues but also for the rest of the world. Far too many journalists have been killed in Afghanistan. We continue to call for an end to the violence. A just and durable peace settlement is the only way forward in Afghanistan,” Porter said, reported The Tribune.

Also Read: 'From Biking to Photography, My Memories With Danish Siddiqui'

