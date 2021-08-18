Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in UAE, officials say

The UAE says it has welcomed Mr Ghani and his family on humanitarian grounds

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf nation has confirmed.

Mr Ghani fled Afghanistan as the Taliban advanced on its capital city Kabul over the weekend.

The UAE's foreign ministry said the country had welcomed Mr Ghani and his family on humanitarian grounds.

There had been rumours that Mr Ghani might have fled to Tajikistan. There are also unconfirmed reports that he had a large amount of money with him.

In a Facebook post addressed to Afghan citizens on Sunday, Mr Ghani said he made the difficult decision to leave to avoid bloodshed in the capital city.

However, he has faced intense criticism from other Afghan politicians for leaving the country.

"God will hold him accountable and the nation will also judge," said Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation.