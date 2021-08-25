Afghanistan: Pelosi hits out at congressmen for overnight visit to Kabul airport

Congress Voting Bills (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Democratic Rep Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Republican Rep Peter Meijer of Michigan for visiting Afghanistan.

Ms Pelosi criticized the two members, both veterans, for visiting the airport in Kabul.

“It was not in my view a good idea,” the speaker said in her weekly news conference on Wednesday.

Ms Pelosi said she learned about the visit shortly before the trip was made public but didn’t want to make it public because it would be dangerous for Mr Moulton and Mr Meijer.

But the speaker said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have expressed concern about members being in the region because of the risk that they faced and the resources it would require.

“It’s not just about them going to Afghanistan, but them going to the region because there’s a call on our resources diplomatically, military and the rest in the region as well,” she said. “So this is deadly serious. We do not want members to go.”

Shortly after the visit was announced, Ms Pelosi sent a letter telling members not to visit Afghanistan or the region, since it would divert resources from the efforts to evacuate as many people as possible.

“Given the urgency of this situation, the desire of some Members to travel to Afghanistan and the surrounding areas is understandable and reflective of the high priority that we place on the lives of those on the ground,” Ms Pelosi wrote in the letter. “However, I write to reiterate that the Departments of Defense and State have requested that Members not travel to Afghanistan and the region during this time of danger. Ensuring the safe and timely evacuation of individuals at risk requires the full focus and attention of the U.S. military and diplomatic teams on the ground in Afghanistan.”

Mr Moulton and Mr Meijer both have histories of bucking their party leadership. Mr Moulton had previously tried to oust Ms Pelosi as Speaker, though in the most recent Congress, he supporter for speaker. Mr Meijer for his part was one of only a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump earlier this year.

Story continues

Read More

Taliban hunts down government staff despite amnesty

The Taliban: Who are they, who are the leaders and what do they want?

How quickly did Taliban advance across Afghanistan?