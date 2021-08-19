Afghanistan news live updates: Joe Biden says US troops may stay beyond August 31 deadline to help evacuate

US troops defend aircraft at Kabul airport (via REUTERS)

Joe Biden has said US troops may stay in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline in order to help evacuations.

“If there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out,” Biden told ABC News, as he comes under increasing pressure for a chaotic withdrawal from the country.

Asked if he thought the handling of the crisis could have gone better, Biden said: “No.”

It comes as Italy is reportedly pushing for an emergency G20 summit on Afghanistan.

Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and a possible meeting is expected to be held before October's scheduled summit in Rome, La Repubblica said.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said another company of soldiers had been flown into Afghanistan to help with public order

07:19 , Abbianca Makoni

But amid reports that women had been handing their babies to British troops to take them to safety, he told Sky News: “Obviously we can’t just take a minor on their own.”

He said if children were being taken by British troops it was because their families were also being removed from the country as well.

06:55 , Abbianca Makoni

The UK is launching a diplomatic push to encourage allies to join it in offering to take in Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban regime.

The Government has announced Britain will take up to 20,000 people wanting to exit Afghanistan as part of its resettlement scheme, with 5,000 due to be accepted in the next 12 months.

Downing Street said the Government will be encouraging international partners to emulate “one of the most generous asylum schemes in British history” – but Labour said the offer was not bold enough.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is due to speak with fellow G7 ministers on Thursday to discuss international co-operation before leaders of the group – which, as well as the UK, includes the US, Canada, Japan, Germany, France and Italy – hold a virtual meeting next week.

Mr Raab also held talks on Wednesday evening with his counterparts in India and the US – the second time he has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week.