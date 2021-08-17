Afghanistan news live updates: Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Joe Biden defends US withdrawal

Flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan resumed early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperately trying to flee after the Taliban took control of the capital.

Flights were suspended for much of Monday when at least five people were killed, and the world looked on in horror after images showing desperate Afghans clinging to the wheels of planes.

US President Joe Biden on Monday night defended his decision to hastily withdraw American troops saying: “I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a “new and bespoke resettlement scheme” for Afghans, amid calls for borders to be opened to refugees.

Taliban filmed on dodgems and merry-go-round as militants enjoy ‘spoils of war’ after seizing control of Afghanistan

07:41 , Leah Sinclair

Taliban filmed on fairground rides as militants enjoy ‘spoils of war’

Pakistan’s foreign minister: An ‘inclusive political settlement was the best way forward'

07:37 , Leah Sinclair

Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has told Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, that an “inclusive political settlement was the best way forward” for resolving Afghanistan’s political impasse.

Blinken and Qureshi spoke by phone on Monday to discuss the way forward for Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press. Qureshi was reported as saying that Pakistan would remain closely engaged with the U.S. and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

‘There’s always a risk’ that some people will be left behind - Raab

07:32 , Leah Sinclair

Asked if Mr Raab agreed with defence secretary Ben Wallace’s comment that some people may be left behind, the foreign secretary said “there’s always a risk of that.”

He told Sky News: “What I’m focused on is doing everything physically possible to get British nationals out, to get as many of those who’ve served us out and also to think about how we then move forward with an international strategy which can stabilise the situation for the people of Afghanistan.”

Story continues

Foreign secretary: ‘We have made real progress'

07:29 , Leah Sinclair

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said "we have made real progress" in the evacuation of Afghans and British personnel, adding that 3,300 Afghan nationals have been evacuated to date.

“We want to get as many as we can out but it depends on the stability on the ground,” he added.

350 British and Afghan nationals expected in the next 24 hours, says Raab

07:22 , Leah Sinclair

350 British nationals and Afghan nationals who’ve “worked for us” are expected to be coming out of Afghanistan in the next 24 hours, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said.

“We are monitoring the situation very carefully,” he added.

The Government’s bespoke resttlement scheme ‘needs to be a bold and ambitious and generous offer’, says Labour shadow Foreign Office minister

07:12 , Leah Sinclair

Labour shadow Foreign Office minister Stephen Kinnock has suggested the UK will need to support tens of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan.

Speaking about Government plans for a bespoke resettlement scheme for vulnerable Afghans, Mr Kinnock told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “it needs to be a bold and ambitious and generous offer”.

Asked if 20,000 people would be about right, he said: “We need to see an offer that is also backed up with the capacity to process it.

“As you pointed out, the situation on the ground there is so difficult at the moment that we have got to ensure that we don’t open up an offer that we can’t actually deliver on. So we need to see the detail of the plan from the Government, but it is absolutely right that we make an ambitious and bold offer.”

Asked if that means tens of thousands of people rather than a few thousand, he said: “I would have thought so, yes, yes - we, of course, need to see the detail, but I think this needs to be a significant offer.”

Former U.S. President Bush expresses ‘deep sadness’ over Afghan situation

07:10 , Leah Sinclair

Former US President George Bush said he and former First Lady Laura Bush feel “deep sadness” over the events unfolding in Afghanistan.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush (AP)

“Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness. Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much,” the former president said in a statement issued late on Monday.

Europe needs humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees, says EU official Gentiloni

07:08 , Leah Sinclair

Europe has to create humanitarian corridors to receive refugees fleeing from Afghanistan, and also to avoid uncontrolled flows of illegal immigrants, the European Union’s Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday in an interview.

“I think that Europe will inevitably have to equip itself for humanitarian corridors and organised reception, also to avoid uncontrolled flows of illegal immigrants. Or, at least, the countries that are willing to do so, should,” he told Italian daily il Messaggero.

European Union foreign ministers will hold a crisis meeting on Tuesday to discuss the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban Islamist militants.

German minister hopes for air lift from Kabul

07:04 , Leah Sinclair

A German military plane is waiting for the United States to grant it permission to fly to Afghanistan to help with the evacuation of foreign nationals and local Afghan staff, the defence minister said on Tuesday.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told Germany’s ARD television that she hoped that an air bridge could be organised, but added that the situation at Kabul airport was currently very confusing.

The German military uses Tashkent as a hub for its air bridge to Kabul. On Monday, a German military aircraft had to divert to Tashkent because desperate people trying to flee Afghanistan were blocking the runway in Kabul.

Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan resumed early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital.

Germany said on Monday it would airlift thousands of German-Afghan dual nationals as well as human rights activists, lawyers and other people who worked with NATO forces in the country.

Australia won’t be able to help all Afghans who helped its military, PM says

07:03 , Leah Sinclair

Australia will not be able to help all Afghans who worked with its military, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as it prepares its evacuation plan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

Australia said on Monday it would send 250 military personnel to Kabul to evacuate its citizens and an unspecified number of Afghans who had been given visas after working with Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (AP)

US forces in control of Kabul’s airport resumed evacuation flights on Tuesday, a day after chaos there as desperate Afghans sought to flee.

“We will continue to do everything we can for those who have stood with us, as we have to this day,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

“But I want to talk openly to veterans that despite our best efforts, I know that support won’t reach all that it should.”

Duke of Sussex encourages veterans to ‘support one another’ amid Taliban takeover

07:01 , Leah Sinclair

Harry tells veterans to ‘support one another’ amid Taliban takeover

Don’t forget Afghan women, pleads 22-year-old Kabul student seeking asylum

06:59 , Leah Sinclair

An Afghan student seeking asylum has said she has lost hope she can complete her education and has pleaded with Western governments not to “forget Afghan women”.

Aisha Ahmad, who studies computer science at Kabul University, was left badly bruised amongst a melee of people trying to catch a flight out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in the capital on Sunday evening.

“The crowds were pushed by police, kids and women were on the ground, I was injured on my hands and feet and knees,” the 22-year-old told the PA news agency.

After failing to board a flight, Ms Ahmad issued a plea on social media asking for a country to offer her asylum so she could finish her education - which she no longer believes will be possible.

“I have lost my hope and I think it will not be an easy path,” she said.

“I feel like I’m in a tunnel... I can’t see any bright light and don’t know how long the tunnel is.”