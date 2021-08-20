Afghanistan: Images of Women Vandalised at Kabul Stores, Salons

Soon after the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Sunday, 15 August, visuals emerged showing images of women on the facades of Kabul's beauty salons being painted upon or vandalised.

According to an AFP report, owners of beauty salons and other shops have been whitewashing or covering faces of women from their shopfronts or outdoor walls.

Viral photos on social media showed that the photos were not only being removed, but also being painted on and torn apart.

Owners of a number of beauty salons in Kabul are removing pictures of women from their shop windows.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/xmaYbT2iTV — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) August 18, 2021

Twitter Users Call out the Move

Among the pictures doing the rounds were that of a storefront, which shows men whitewashing images of women at the shop's outer wall.

A woman in Kabul #Afghanistan: I loved doing my nails. Today, as I was on my way home, I glanced at the beauty salon where I used to go for manicures. The shop front, which had been decorated with beautiful pictures of girls, had been whitewashed overnight https://t.co/RcOQ9WybFQ pic.twitter.com/UXI0v4Smc6 — Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) August 16, 2021

A worker at a beauty salon paints over a large photo of a woman on the wall in Kabul, #Afghanistan. Pic: Kyodo/AP pic.twitter.com/bJ5YewVvxf — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) August 16, 2021

And so it begins.



While we're being told something different by Taliban, women are being totally erased from Afghan society one small step at a time.



It starts like this https://t.co/UfXpSUHVg8 — Shuja Rabbani (@ShujaRabbani) August 19, 2021

For those who were promoting that Taliban is new 2.0 version.... kindly tell me how Taliban has changed when they still see women as a problem. https://t.co/ehEV8tJw31 — Leila Hatoum (@Leila1H) August 19, 2021

This is misogyny and systematic erasure of women's identities. https://t.co/vLBZ16I2rC — Boo Su-Lyn (@boosulyn) August 19, 2021

Taliban Claims it Would Give Women their Due Rights

On Tuesday, 17 August, the Taliban had indicated that it would not make full burqa mandatory for women, as they did during their previous rule in the country.

Speaking to Britain's Sky News, Suhail Shaheen, spokesperson for Taliban's political office in Doha said, "The burqa is not the only hijab (headscarf) that (can) be observed, there are different types of hijab not limited to burqa."

However, he did not clarify what other types of hijab would be acceptable under the Taliban rule.

He had also said that women "can get education from primary to higher education – that means university. We have announced this policy at international conferences, the Moscow conference and here in Doha conference (on Afghanistan)".

Meanwhile, in a press conference on Tuesday, the Taliban also claimed that they are commited to providing women their rights based on Islam, TOLO News reported.

Claiming that there will be no discrimination against women, a spokesperson said women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed.

Background

Ever since the Taliban took control over Kabul, many concerns have been raised over the possible re-imposition of an oppressive regime in Afghanistan, like the one that was enforced in 1996 to 2001, when punishments were severe and women were denied the most basic of rights.

(With inputs from AFP, TOLONews)

