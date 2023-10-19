Afghanistan’s haemophilia patients suffer as country faces shortage of clotting drugs

Habibullah Umarkhil has been bed-ridden for the past six months, due to a critical shortage of a blood-clotting drug for haemophilia - Supplied

Habibullah Umarkhil has been bed-ridden at his home in Afghanistan for the past six months, battling excruciating pain in his left leg and right shoulder. The cause of his agony is a critical shortage of Factor-8, a blood-clotting drug for haemophilia.

Along with his three haemophilic brothers, Umarkhil relies on the treatment to manage his condition. He typically needs three units of Factor-8 a week, which can escalate to five when his disorder flares up.

However, under the chaos of the Taliban’s rule over the past 18 months, this crucial medicine has been in short supply throughout the country.

“A day has not passed when I am not in pain,” said Umarkhil, a father of four from Kabul. “I take painkillers and use ice packs on bleeding areas but their effect lasts not more than one hour.”

Umarkhil is one of thousands of haemophilia patients in Afghanistan who are suffering due to the nationwide shortage of drugs like Factor-8, which helps the blood to clot properly.

Without such treatment, a haemophiliac is left vulnerable to dangerous internal and external bleeds. These can occur in the body’s muscles and joints and may happen spontaneously. The pain can be crippling.

Afghanistan, which has a population of 35 million, has nearly 35,000 people with bleeding coagulation disorders, estimates suggest.

Up to 4,000 of these are thought to suffer from haemophilia, according to the National Blood Bank (NBB), the country’s only healthcare centre for haemophilia patients, located in the capital Kabul.

Dr Abdul Hamid Zahier, head of the haemophilia department at the NBB, said the acute shortage of clotting drugs in Afghanistan was fuelling a health crisis. “We are receiving 80 to 90 haemophilia patients every day at the NBB but we are not able to help them,” he said.

“When we assess how many of the patients have been harmed or paralysed, 98 per cent … have become severe,” said Mohammad Nasir Sadiq, head of the NBB.

‘It is a great human disaster’

Afghanistan lacks a separate health budget for haemophilia patients and there are no diagnostic laboratories, physiotherapists, and mental healthcare providers for this group, said Dr Sayed Hamid Musavi, the former head of Afghanistan National Charity Organisation for Special Diseases (ANCOSD).

While patients in Kabul may get access to the relevant blood-clotting agents after a delay of months, most of those living outside the capital will never get their hands on treatment.

“Most of these patients are disabled due to the lack of medicine and it is a great human disaster. In most families outside Kabul, the haemophilia patients have died either due to head trauma or brain bleeding,” Dr Musavi said.

Haemophilia patients are now taking to the streets in protest at their collective suffering.

They have accused international aid agencies of politicising their plight and blocking the supply of blood-clotting drugs to Afghanistan after the Taliban regime took over in 2021.

“International aid agencies should see us as humans and send the drugs. The lack of medicine is disabling us for life,” said Bakhtiyar Omarkhail, a haemophilia patient from eastern Afghanistan.

Dr Musavi said: “The condition of these patients is bad because of the fact that countries have not recognised the Taliban. No international health institution or organisation is helping these patients, rendering most of them disabled and some of them have died.”

However, the World Federation for Haemophilia (WFH), which is the major provider of blood-clotting medicine to Afghanistan, having supplied millions of units of Factor-8 and Factor-9 to the NBB, blamed the Taliban regime for the shortage of drugs.

“The responsibility of the health of haemophilia patients, like in any country, falls on the health authorities of Afghanistan, not the WFH,” said Assad Haffar, director of medical and humanitarian aid at WFH.

“Because of the growing crisis, we have offered 3 million international units of Factor-8 and Factor-9 to the NBB but so far they have not received the importation permit from the government. Now, we are trying to send the factors through the WHO in Kabul.”

Clotting agents can be purchased via the private market, yet the costs are often exorbitant.

Some patients have taken to selling their cherished family heirlooms, ancestral land, and personal belongings in a desperate bid to buy the drugs. Others have even sold family members to raise money.

In 2021, Sher Gullan, a haemophiliac from the outskirts of Kabul, sold his two daughters, aged 12 and 15, for £4,000 so that he could buy clotting agents for himself, his son and his daughter.

Bakhtiyar, 18, was diagnosed with haemophilia-A when he was seven years old. He was hit by a cricket ball on the right leg and suffered internal bleeding.

The fear of a sudden death in his native village in the Badaksha province of Afghanistan forced him to move to Kabul to live with his elder brother Musa and to find better treatment.

“When I realised that I am a haemophiliac … the dream of a normal life was shattered,” said Bakhtiyar, whose fingers and left leg suffered internal bleeding just last week.

The lack of clotting drugs have forced him to stay indoors, fearing any sudden movement in his limbs could trigger internal bleeding and potential disability.

“I can’t walk for more than 15 meters so I stay at home. If I walk, I will suffer internal bleeding and an unending pain,” said Bakhtiyar.

Habibullah, once a grocery-vendor in Kabul, has similarly been unable to leave his home as his disability has intensified with each passing week. “In the abyss of despair, I stand alone, staring at my painful death,” he said.

And without access to Factor-8, it’s not just him who is being made to suffer. “For many days my children have slept on empty stomachs because there was no food,” Habibullah added. “This starvation is tightening its deadly noose around my family.”

