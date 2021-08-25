Afghanistan Female Footballers Flee to Australia After Taliban Takes Over the Country, FIFPRO Thanks Australian Government For Safe Evacuation

The Australian Government has evacuated a group of 75 including Afghanistan women football players, support staff and their families after the Taliban took over the reins of the country earlier this month. The situation in the country looked insecure after the Taliban took over the country and the female athletes have become increasingly vulnerable. Former Afghanistan football captain Khalida Popal had even expressed fear and asked several nations to intervene and the Australian government evacuated them safely. Popal is among a team of Federation International Associations of Footballers Professionals (FIFPRO) lawyers and advisors. These executives have worked very closely with six countries including Australia and UK. Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2021 Series Postponed Until 2022 Due to Players’ Mental Health Issue.

The FIFPRO thanked the Australian government for the safe evacuation of players, team officials and family members. "These young women, both as athletes and activists, have been in a position of danger and on behalf of their peers around the world we thank the international community for coming to their aid," the union said in a statement. Khalida Popal also said that the last few days had been extremely stressful and what they have achieved is quite an important victory. During an interview, she also had said that one must not forget Afghani women as they have done nothing wrong to be treated wrongly.

"Don't forget the women of Afghanistan, they have done nothing wrong and they should not be forgotten like this." Former Afghan football captain @khalida_popal tells CNN Sport’s @AmandaDCNN what it’s like watching her country fall to the Taliban. 👉 https://t.co/FP6XuQvggx pic.twitter.com/BdyeQ9RKpb — CNN Sports (@cnnsport) August 20, 2021

Popal further hailed the women's football team and said they were brave in the moment of crisis. She further hoped that these players have a better life outside Afghanistan. The female footballers were also reportedly asked to delete their social media accounts to avoid getting recognised by the Talibani forces.