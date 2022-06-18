Afghanistan: Explosion rocks Sikh temple in Kabul

Matt Murphy & Leo Sands & Patrick Jackson - BBC News
·1 min read
Image shows Kabul
Kabul's Sikh community has diminished rapidly in size over the past few decades

There are fears for the safety of dozens of worshippers in the Afghan capital of Kabul after a Sikh temple was hit in an explosion.

The blast occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning and it is unclear if there are casualties.

One local official at the scene, Gornam Singh, told Reuters news agency there had been up to 30 people inside the temple at the time of the blast.

"We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead," he said.

"The Taliban are not allowing us to go inside, we don't know what to do," Mr Singh added.

Local broadcaster Tolo aired footage showing heavy grey plumes of smoke rising from the area.

The building is the last remaining Sikh temple in the capital, and community leaders recently estimated that just 140 Sikhs remain in predominantly Muslim Afghanistan, down from 100,000 in the 1970s.

The attack is the latest to hit the country since Taliban militants took control of Afghanistan last year:

  • Attack on Sikh temple in Afghan capital Kabul wounds 2 -officials

    KABUL (Reuters) -At least two people were wounded in an attack on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday morning, officials said. A Taliban interior spokesman said two were injured after attackers attempted to drive a car laden with explosives into the area. The vehicle detonated before reaching its target, and Taliban authorities were securing the site, he said.

  • Sikh temple in Afghanistan rocked by explosions, gunfire

    Several explosions and gunfire ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital Saturday a Taliban official said, wounding at least two people. Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said gunmen attacked the Sikh house of worship, known as a gurdwara, in Kabul. Videos posted on social media show plumes of black smoke rising from the temple in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighborhood and gunfire can be heard.

