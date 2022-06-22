Afghanistan earthquake: At least 250 killed and scores wounded in Paktika province

·1 min read

A powerful earthquake has killed at least 250 people and left scores injured in Afghanistan, a local official has told the BBC.

Pictures shared on social media showed people on stretchers, rubble and ruined homes in Paktika province.

A local government official told the BBC the death toll of more than 250 was likely to rise, and that more than 150 others had been injured.

The quake struck about 44km (27 miles) from the south-eastern city of Khost.

"Unfortunately, last night there was a severe earthquake in four districts of Paktika province, which killed and injured hundreds of our countrymen and destroyed dozens of houses," government spokesman Bilal Karimi tweeted.

"We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe."

Tremors were felt across more than 500km of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, quoted by Reuters.

The centre said that witnesses had reported feeling the quake in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, as well as Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

However, there have been no immediate reports of casualties, and the earthquake has cause barely any damage there, according to BBC Urdu.

The earthquake - which hit during the early hours as many people slept - was a magnitude 6.1 quake at a depth of some 51km, according to the US Geological Survey.

Earthquakes can cause significant damage in Afghanistan, particularly in the many rural areas where many dwellings are not as stable or well-built.

Map
Map
