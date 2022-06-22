Afghanistan earthquake: At least 255 people killed in Paktika province

( Afghan Government News Agency )

At least 255 people are dead after an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early on Wednesday, authorities said.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter after the magnitude 6.1 quake struck Paktika province, around 100 miles south of the capital Kabul.

“A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses,” Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, wrote on Twitter. “We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”

Images widely circulating online from the province showed destroyed stone houses, with residents searching through clay bricks and other rubble.

Bakhtar news agency's director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan, wrote on Twitter that 90 houses had been destroyed and dozens of people were believed trapped.

The agency posted footage of a resident receiving IV fluids from a plastic chair outside the rubble of his home and others sprawled on gurneys and victims being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area.

Neighbouring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department put the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake’s tremors were felt over 500km (310 miles) by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Tremors were felt in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province.

Mountainous Afghanistan and the larger region of South Asia, where the Indian tectonic plate collides with the Eurasian plate to the north, has long been vulnerable to devastating earthquakes.

In 2015, a major earthquake that struck the country's northeast killed over 200 people in Afghanistan and neighboring northern Pakistan.

A similar 6.1 earthquake in 2002 killed about 1,000 people in northern Afghanistan. And in 1998, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tremors in Afghanistan's remote northeast killed at least 4,500 people.

The disaster comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history. It is feared this could complicate relief efforts to the country of 38 million people.