Afghanistan earthquake: At least 14 killed and 78 injured in 6.3 quake

People fled buildings in Herat after the earthquake on Saturday

At least 14 people have been killed and 78 injured after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan, officials say.

The US Geological Survey said the 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck about 40km from the western city of Herat, close to the border with Iran, at around 11:00 local time (06:30 GMT).

A number of buildings were damaged, trapping people under rubble, Afghan officials said.

At least three powerful tremors followed the initial earthquake.

"We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking. Wall plasters started to fall down and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed." Herat resident Bashir Ahmad, 45, told the AFP news agency.

"I am not able to contact my family, network connections are disconnected. I am too worried and scared, it was horrifying," he added.