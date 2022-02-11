Afghanistan conflict: US plans to use frozen funds for 9/11 victims and relief

·2 min read
Mourners at Ground Zero in New York
New York's Ground Zero - families of 9/11 victims have sued the Taliban over the attacks

The US government is planning to use $7bn (£5.16bn) in frozen Afghan assets to compensate victims of the 9/11 attacks and for relief efforts.

Washington froze the money after the Taliban took power last year but has been under pressure to find a way to use it without aiding the militants.

A Taliban spokesman condemned the move, calling it "theft" and a sign of "moral decay".

The move came in an executive order declaring a national emergency.

As for the funds, President Biden's order formally blocks them, and says US financial institutions should transfer them to a consolidated account at the Federal Reserve.

The money, along with another $2bn held in Europe, the UAE and elsewhere, is primarily the proceeds of international assistance given to Afghanistan over the last two decades.

On Friday, a senior administration official said that a third-party $3.5bn trust fund would be set up to ensure that the money addresses the immediate humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, while at the same time "ensuring no benefit goes directly to the Taliban".

"We've not made specific decisions about how the funds will be used," the official said, adding that it would be months before the money was available, pending a judicial decision.

The rest of the money, the official said, would remain in the US and was subject to ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism.

In 2010, about 150 family members of people killed on 9/11 sued several targets - including the Taliban and al-Qaeda - for their role in facilitating and planning the attack.

While some have made claims against the funds, a court will need to determine whether they can access them, the White House said.

"The US claimants are going to have a full opportunity in US courts," the official said. "This is one step forward in a process and no funds are going to be transferred until the court makes a ruling."

Mohammed Naeem, a Qatar-based spokesman for the Taliban's political office, tweeted on Friday that the seizure of the Afghan central bank funds is "theft" and "represents the lowest level of human and moral decay".

The Taliban had previously warned that a failure to return the funds would cause "problems" including mass migration and further economic collapse.

Afghanistan's economy has been in a freefall since the Taliban takeover, with the UN warning the country could approach a "near-universal" poverty rate of 97% by the middle of 2022.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Native American statue's placement in Atlanta reconsidered

    ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s leaders are rethinking plans to install a statue representing a Native American man lauded as a “co-founder of Georgia" following a report on the project by The Associated Press. The Chief Tomochichi statue was conceived as the centerpiece of a park celebrating civil rights-era heroes. Its placement is being reconsidered, however, now that city council members have a fuller understanding of historical facts about the Muscogee man who signed a 1733 treaty launching the Ge

  • Biden frees frozen Afghan billions for relief, 9/11 victims

    President Joe Biden signed an order Friday to free $7 billion in Afghan assets now frozen in the U.S., splitting the money between humanitarian aid for poverty-stricken Afghanistan and a fund for Sept. 11 victims still seeking relief for the terror attacks that killed thousands and shocked the world. The other $3.5 billion would stay in the U.S. to finance payments from lawsuits by U.S. victims of terrorism that are still working their way through the courts. International funding to Afghanistan was suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in August as the U.S. military withdrew.

  • Feds oppose immediate release of voting machine report

    ATLANTA (AP) — A federal cybersecurity agency is reviewing a report that alleges security vulnerabilities in voting machines used by Georgia and other states and says the document shouldn't be made public until the agency has had time to assess and mitigate potential risks. The report has been under seal since July in federal court in Atlanta, part of a long-running lawsuit challenging Georgia's voting machines. Its author, J. Alex Halderman, said in sworn declarations filed publicly with the co

  • Neighbors Romania, Moldova sign deals to boost their ties

    BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — European Union member Romania and neighboring Moldova, one of Europe's poorest nations, signed a string of cooperation deals following joint governmental meetings in Moldova's capital Chisinau Friday. The deals included Romania granting Moldova 100 million euros ($114 million) in non-reimbursable aid for development projects. Agreements were reached on strengthening cooperation on investment and energy security, as well as fighting corruption and strengthening the rule

  • Twitter Down: Social Network Had Hour-Long Outage for Many Users in U.S., Internationally

    UPDATED: Twitter was experiencing significant problems with its site and apps Friday, according to user reports. The company said it fixed a bug causing the errors, about an hour after the issues were first reported. According to DownDetector.com, user reports that Twitter was having technical issues began to spike at 12:13 p.m. ET. Problems that […]

  • Biden to pay portion of $7bn seized from Afghanistan to 9/11 victims and families

    The Taliban are opposed

  • Unions, employers split on 'right to disconnect' legislation: advisory committee

    An advisory group tasked with recommending how Canada should handle the right to disconnect after work hours was split on whether the country should adopt a legislative requirement for workplaces. A final report released Thursday by the Right to Disconnect Advisory Committee said unions and non-governmental organizations that were consulted want the country to use legislation to force workplaces to establish a right to disconnect. Advocates say a voluntary approach will not work because without

  • China claims arrests of human traffickers in chained woman case

    Officials say they have arrested two people in connection with the case that caused massive outrage.

  • Indigenous and Black federal inmates see more use of force: correctional investigator

    OTTAWA — The office of Canada's correctional investigator says Indigenous and Black federal inmates experience more use of force than any other racial group. Leticia Gutierrez, senior policy adviser in the office, says an investigation from 2015 to 2020 on use of force and race showed these incidents have increased despite an overall decline in prison population. Correctional investigator Ivan Zinger released his annual report today and is calling on the government to sign an international treat

  • Biden moves to split $7B in frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, humanitarian aid

    Biden wants relatives of 9/11 victims to have the rights to half of the Afghan central bank's funds. The other $3.5 million would aid Afghans.

  • CNN analyst walks back call for ‘vigilante’ crackdown on Canada trucker blockade amid social media outrage

    ‘Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks,’ Juliette Kayyem tweeted

  • Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann a multi-medallist in Beijing with speedskating silver

    BEIJING — Finding joy in the drudgery of distance training helped Canada's Isabelle Weidemann become a multi-medallist at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old speedskater from Ottawa won silver in Thursday's 5,000 metres five days after she earned bronze in the 3,000. Weidemann will skate for a third medal Tuesday in the women's team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Treating training reps required for the 5k and 3k like a chore wore on Weidemann. The combination of the

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Olympic dad goes viral for NSFW interview after daughter's historic gold medal

    When your daughter wins her country's first-ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics, you can say whatever you want.

  • Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana 98-85 on Sunday night, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers. Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. Jarret

  • Canada opens Olympic men's hockey tournament with win over Germany

    Eric O'Dell and Maxim Noreau endured devastating heartbreak wearing the red Maple Leaf four years ago. The pair got a measure of revenge Thursday. O'Dell had two assists to go along with a crushing hit that sparked an early surge and Noreau blasted home a power-play goal to put things out of reach as Canada's Olympic men's hockey team cruised past Germany 5-1 at the Beijing Games. The veteran duo and teammate Mat Robinson are the only returnees from the group of non-NHLers that fell 4-3 in a gut