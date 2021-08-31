Afghanistan aftermath, Ida's path, Caldor Fire's movement: 5 things to know Tuesday

Biden to address the nation after U.S. forces depart from Afghanistan

President Joe Biden said he will address Americans on the United States' completion of its military withdrawal from Afghanistan Tuesday afternoon as he commended the military for executing the "largest airlift in U.S. history" on Monday. "They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve," Biden said in a statement. "Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended." Twenty years after George W. Bush ordered the first B-52s to bomb al-Qaida strongholds in Afghanistan, the final C-17 cargo jet carrying troops and equipment lifted off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Monday, meeting an Aug. 31 deadline to have U.S. military out of the country. Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was the final U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Monday.

Ida weakens as it moves northeast; Gulf Coast left to assess devastation

The National Hurricane Center said Monday night Ida had weakened to a tropical depression. But the storm is still forecast to dump considerable amounts of rainfall on the Tennessee and Ohio River valleys Tuesday as it continues to move northeast. "Considerable" flash flooding in those areas and the Central/Southern Appalachians, and into the Mid-Atlantic is possible this week, the Hurricane Center reported. Meanwhile, millions in Louisiana and Mississippi have been left to deal with the devastation left by Ida's destructive path. Fleets of boats and helicopters rescued hundreds trapped in southern Louisiana Monday and repair crews rushed in to restore the power grid. More than 1 million homes and businesses were without power in Louisiana and another 90,000 in Mississippi. Two deaths have been confirmed, but Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned the death toll is likely to rise as search and rescue efforts expand.

Story continues

Most of South Lake Tahoe ordered to evacuate, as Caldor Fire spreads

Flames from the growing Caldor Fire are expected to continue churning east toward the resort town of South Lake Tahoe, California, Tuesday, a day after the city placed was under an unusual evacuation order. The popular vacation haven normally filled with summer tourists emptied out Monday as vehicles loaded with bikes and camping gear and hauling boats were stuck in gridlock traffic. Conditions worsened, and a red flag warning was in effect across the northern Sierra. The evacuation order covers almost the entire city of South Lake Tahoe and the surrounding area as the fire containment line was about 10 miles south from the lake. The Caldor Fire started Aug. 14 and has burned more than 290 square miles. It is only 15% contained and more than 600 structures have been destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

EU recommends travel restrictions tighten for Americans

International travelers and the travel industry will Tuesday continue to feel the ripple effect of the European Union's decision to no longer recommend its members ease restriction on nonessential travel for Americans. The EU, reversing its guidance on the United States as the nation faces its fourth wave of COVID-19 driven by the highly contagious delta variant, removed the U.S. from its safe travel list Monday. However, the EU's recommendation is nonbinding and does not mean an end to European travel for American travelers. Vaccinated tourists should still be allowed to visit member states that allow vaccinated visitors. Also, individual EU members could decide to allow unvaccinated visitors. To qualify for the safe travel list again, the U.S. would need to, among other requirements, have "a stable or decreasing trend of new COVID cases" over the previous two weeks, according to the European Council.

NFL roster cutdown day has arrived

It's the end of the line for many rookies and veterans, as all 32 National Football League teams must cut their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. The deadline could leave as many as 27 players per team looking for work ahead of the regular season, which officially begins Thursday, Sept. 9. And while teams are sure to continue shuffling their rosters in the coming days, opportunities will be scarce as coaches and general managers set their outlook for Week 1 and beyond. Several teams have already begun cutting or releasing players, with the Detroit Lions' split from wide receiver Breshad Perriman among the most notable moves.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Afghanistan aftermath, Ida's path: 5 things to know Tuesday