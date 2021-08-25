Afghanistan: 2,000 people who worked for UK still to be airlifted

Two thousand Afghan interpreters and others who worked for the British government are still to be airlifted out of Kabul by the RAF, defence sources said, as the emergency evacuation reaches its final stages amid rising fears of a terrorist attack.

There also remain an unidentified number of “special cases” – human rights activists, judges, LGBTQ+ advocates and others – placed on a special list by the Foreign Office waiting to get out, plus a small number of single-nationality Britons.

A total of 10,291 people have been evacuated by the RAF since the fall of Kabul, including 6,380 Afghans and 2,570 Britons and their dependants, 341 embassy staff plus citizens of 38 other countries, according to new official figures.

The Ministry of Defence would not be drawn on how long the evacuation would last – although defences sources suggested it would be as little as 24 to 36 hours to allow the British military to pack up, followed by the US ahead of a final 31 August deadline.

Brig Dan Blanchford, commander Joint Forces Operations, said: “Conditions on the ground remain very difficult at the moment with harrowing stories of families and individuals having to fight through some pretty desperate conditions to get to the airport.”

A little over 1,000 British paratroopers remain on the ground, who had “seen and witnessed some truly heartbreaking scenes”, Blanchford added. He said the RAF was able to fly up to 2,000 people in a 24-hour period.

UK ministers have repeatedly said it would not be possible to evacuate everybody listed as eligible for resettlement, with Afghans facing growing difficulties in making the journey to the hotel processing centre near the airport, which is surrounded by a dangerous crush of people.

Insiders added they believed there was a “high risk of a terrorist attack”, with particular concerns over the risk of a suicide bomb attack from the local Isis group, given the large numbers of people present. Extra security measures, including concrete barriers, had been installed around the processing centre.

The number of people in need of evacuation has far exceeded what the UK authorities planned for, reflecting widespread panic at the Taliban takeover. On Tuesday, the UN high commissioner for human rights warned that summary executions of former Afghan soldiers and others were taking place.

It is understood that the US, which has about 6,000 troops at Kabul airport, will pack up on its own. Defence and aid sources estimate the Americans will need two to three days to exit before the 31 August departure deadline.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, said the UK would use “every last remaining hour and day” to get as many people out as possible before having to depart.

Some Afghan campaigners are urging the British to “rescue now, process later”. Rahela Sidiqi, the deputy chair of the Afghan Diaspora Unity Council, said: “I am speaking to people every day who are in tears and desperate for their lives. They are trying to leave and every route is blocked. The systems to grant travel documents are not working.”

But the UK believes it is necessary to conduct security and other checks before allowing people to resettle. Earlier this week, it emerged that six people on the UK’s “no-fly” list had been flagged up by Home Office staff handling resettlement claims. One flew to Britain but officials decided there was no further issue and they were not detained.