Afghan refugee ‘stabbed to death during row over girl,’ court told

Hazrat Ali (Met Police)

A teenage Afghan refugee was stabbed to death in a south-west London park during a fight over a female friend, a court heard.

Hazrat Wali’s alleged killer is said to have mocked Mr Wali’s female friend before knifing the 18-year-old in Craneford Way Playing Fields in Twickenham on October 12, 2021.

The Old Bailey heard he suffered "massive and fatal blood loss" after being stabbed with an 8in (20cm) knife when he and his friend were approached by a group of teenagers.

The defendant, 17, who cannot be named, denies murdering the student.

The alleged killer accosted Mr Wali and the two began pushing each other, prosecutor Jacob Hallam KC told the court.

The 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the alleged attack, then took out a large, black knife and stabbed Mr Wali.

The blade pierced Mr Wali’s liver and caused "massive and fatal blood loss", the prosecutor explained.

The alleged killer tried to run away, but his injured victim grabbed him, the court heard. Mr Hallam said: “He was saying, ‘Why did you stab me?’ and was shouting for help.”

The alleged knifeman wriggled free and ran off, jurors were told.

Students and staff gave first aid until paramedics arrived, but Mr Wali died an hour later from blood loss.

The defendant claimed he was acting in self-defence and in anger, the court heard. The trial continues.