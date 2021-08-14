Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Says 'Remobilising Security' Top Priority Amid Reports of Resignation

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday did not resign from his post but said in a recorded message that there was a huge threat and remobilising Afghan security and defence forces is our top priority, Tolo News reported.

There have been reports on Ghani resigning as president as the Taliban has captured city after city over the last one week in Afghanistan and now are on the gates of Kabul.

Ghani’s address comes at a time when Kandahar the country’s second-largest city and Herat, the third-larget city have already fallen.

News18 has learnt from sources that Ghani is likely to step down and leave with this family to another country as the Taliban threat looms closer.

