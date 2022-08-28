Afghan officials still hiding in Kabul a year after Britain promised evacuation

Verity Bowman
Abdullah* and his family survive in the confines of a safe house in Kabul, their days broken only by food deliveries or updates on the progress on their application to flee Afghanistan - which are few and far between.

His young children are trapped in a state of limbo with no place to call home. Each morning the pair, aged five and seven, ask him why they can’t play outside with him and the other children.

“It's such a big pain for me as a parent,” he told The Telegraph. “They ask us too many questions and are so restless these days.”

After almost a year in hiding, Abdullah is running out of answers.

Key Afghan security officials like Abdullah are still trapped in the country - their lives “hanging in the balance” as they exist in secret - despite having valid claims to refuge in the UK.

Thousands of applications for resettlement

He is one of tens of thousands of people who submitted applications to the government to appeal for resettlement under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), which offers relocation or other assistance to those who worked alongside British forces.

Just 10,000 have been resettled so far.

To mark a year since the withdrawal, The Telegraph spoke to three top officials left behind despite appeals for British assistance.

As the deputy head of security in Kabul and with a high profile role in President Ashraf Ghani’s government, Behrooz is a top target for the Taliban.

In August, safety was within touching distance. When Kabul fell, a call from the British Council told him to make an ARAP application and that he would be evacuated.

“Around 15 days after Kabul fell, saying they would try to evacuate me as soon as possible and to stay safe with my family,” he said.

Over 15,000 people, including British nationals, were hurriedly flown from Kabul to London in what was dubbed Operation Warm Welcome - but Behrooz was not one of them.

“I don't know why I wasn't evacuated, I think they just missed my application, they had so many and they were very rushed."

General Sir John McColl, a former UK Special Envoy to Afghanistan, told The Telegraph that there was “absolutely no reason” why Afghans like Behrooz could not have been evacuated under the ARAP scheme.

“The capacity of this government to say one thing whilst doing another defies belief,” he said.

Trying to stay alive

Each month, Behrooz’s escape would be delayed again and again. He tried whatever he could to stay alive, growing a long beard, donning traditional Afghan clothing and moving between different basements every two weeks.

“I didn't see the sun for six months and I got very sick,” he said. “I used to cry and cry every day, I thought I was going to die. I barely slept for six months, every night I dreamt they were going to find me and kill me."

In December, Behrooz was told to make another application under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS). The scheme was launched to give a path to safety for those who “stood up for values” including democracy, women’s rights, freedom of speech and the rule of law, as well as people categorised as vulnerable.

Gen McColl called the ACRS scheme an “unnecessary bureaucratic distraction”, adding “that “after a year these applications continue to be ignored”.

“Lives continue to be lost,” he added. “The contrast with the tremendous and deserving support given to our Ukrainian friends is stark. The UK should, and must do better.”

The Home Office, which oversees ARAP and ACRS, did not respond to requests for comment.

In March, after six months in hiding, Behrooz decided to pay smugglers to take him across the border to Iran, from where he spoke to The Telegraph.

He joined around 780,000 registered Afghan refugees and 2.3 million undocumented Afghans in the country, many of whom exist on the fringes of society.

"I am living in complete poverty here and often don't have enough to eat,” he said. “I have a master's degree from Kabul but it isn't recognised here. I have been working as a delivery boy for a bakery and earning $120 a month.”

Each day he faces the risk of being deported, which he believes would result in his death.

Many others remain stranded inside Afghanistan.

Abdullah was “proud” to work alongside the British as an interrogator in the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in the days when he “still felt hope”. Living in hiding in Kabul, he believes his life is in grave danger.

“Operating with the British government, I risked my life for doing this,” he said. “When we were doing an investigation of the Taliban criminals, our faces were not covered. Most of them would know us.”

Abdullah’s wife is due to give birth within weeks, but because his identity is known they fear a hospital admission could put their lives at risk.

“How can this delivery happen?” he asked. “Day by day my worry and fear is growing.”

Mehdy* worked as an intelligence operative within the NDS and was paid a monthly bonus by the UK alongside his salary from the Afghan government, making him eligible for ARAP.

Since appealing for help last year he has received no reply to his application.

Like Abdullah and Behrooz, Mehdy jumps from safehouse to safehouse to avoid capture by the Taliban.

But he has come face to face with them on more than one occasion.

Venturing into the streets of Kabul to buy milk for his baby, he recently came within 10 metres of a Taliban member who seemed to recognise him.

“I was thinking of myself between life and death,” he said, describing the moment the Taliban official turned to face him. “As soon as he looked at me, he started staring. And he started to recognise me. This was the moment I just started escaping. I couldn't fight because my family was there.”

Mehdy believes he could be killed if captured. One of his colleagues was discovered lying dead in the street, while another was killed in his own home.

“I want to get out of the anxiety and stress and fear that I'm living right now," he said. "I want to have a life that like other people other families are having. They're safe. They're not depressed. I want to have that.”

*Names have been changed

