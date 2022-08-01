Afghan-Iran border clash: Taliban says one killed

The Taliban have in the past clashed with Iranian forces on the border (file picture, February 2022)

Afghanistan's ruling Taliban have clashed with Iranian border guards on the frontier between the two countries.

The militants say one of their fighters was killed in Sunday's fighting in the border area between Nimroz province in Afghanistan and Hirmand in Iran.

Each country blamed the other for the incident, the latest since the Taliban overran Afghanistan a year ago.

Last month Iran reported the death of one of its guards in an incident in the same area.

The exact circumstances of the latest skirmish are unclear but one Iranian report says shooting started when Taliban forces tried to raise their flag on non-Afghan territory.

There were reportedly no casualties on the Iranian side.