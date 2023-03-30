Afghan applying to resettle in UK asked to provide Taliban approval

Rajeev Syal Home affairs editor
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Samiullah Popal/EPA</span>
Photograph: Samiullah Popal/EPA

An Afghan who worked with the British Council and is applying to come to the UK has been told to retrieve documents from the Taliban or risk rejection, despite assurances earlier this month that such demands would end.

The Ministry of Defence apologised on 18 March after an investigation found that applicants to the Afghan relocations and assistance policy (Arap) scheme were required to provide birth and marriage certificates in English and bearing stamps from Afghan government departments.

But 10 days later, applicants to another government scheme for Afghan people who had worked with the UK armed forces or authorities are being asked by the government for documents signed by the Taliban-led government.

Related: Afghan refugees face homelessness under UK plans, say rights groups

An applicant who was forced to leave Afghanistan for fear of reprisals was told that to qualify to come to the UK under the Afghan citizens resettlement scheme (ACRS), claimants must retrieve passports, birth certificates and marriage certificates signed by “local authorities”.

“The marriage certificate should clearly [be] stamped by the local authorities,” a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) email to an applicant says.

The FCDO insists the email does not reflect its policy and plans to contact the recipient to “clarify the process”.

It comes amid deepening concerns that Rishi Sunak’s government has failed to uphold promises made by Boris Johnson to support Afghans who worked and fought alongside the UK in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the government announced that from April, Afghans who have been forced to live in cramped conditions in hotels could be given three months’ notice and may face being registered as homeless.

The case emerged after it was raised with a Liberal Democrat MP by an ACRS applicant who was a contractor for the British Council in Afghanistan. They originally applied to come to the UK under the Arap scheme but did not receive approval before August 2021 when western governments withdrew from Afghanistan, leaving Kabul to fall to the Taliban.

After several months of waiting, they were informed they must apply under the ACRS scheme and have since received initial approval. As part of the verification process, they have been asked to provide a marriage certificate stamped by local authorities, which are the Taliban.

The Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse said: “The Afghan resettlement schemes have been a complete and utter shambles. These are truly brave people who risked everything to help us. We are now abandoning them through departmental incompetence and political ignorance.”

In April 2021, before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the government launched the Arap scheme and opened ACRS in January 2022, which it says will allow up to 20,000 refugees to settle in the UK.

The government says more than 24,000 Afghans had arrived in the UK as of December 2022. Of these, more than 21,000 have been resettled under refugee schemes.

Operation Warm Welcome was launched in August 2021 to aid the full integration of Afghans into British life after the UK followed the US in withdrawing from Kabul. Johnson, prime minister at the time, said: “We will never forget the brave sacrifice made by Afghans who chose to work with us at great risk to themselves.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “This message does not reflect departmental policy. We do not expect Afghans eligible for resettlement under the ACRS to provide every document requested; we only ask they provide the documentation which they are able to.”

Latest Stories

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco

  • Trump posts Truth Social message threatening ‘war’ over indictment

    The former president is still facing multiple investigations

  • Trump boasted that he 'got rid of NATO' while president during a Fox News interview. (He meant NAFTA.)

    Donald Trump made the comments while boasting about his achievements as president in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

  • DeSantis' board says Disney stripped them of power

    Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said Wednesday that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers. The current supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said at a meeting that their predecessors last month signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over the theme park resort's 27,000 acres in central Florida. The five supervisors were appointed by the Republican governor to the board after the Florida Legislature overhauled Disney's government in retaliation for the entertainment giant publicly opposing so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

  • Ukraine strikes deep in Russian-held territory

    STORY: A GoPro camera mounted on a Ukrainian tank shows the vehicle crawling forward. Its massive canon then lobs shells downrange.This video, released by the Ukrainian military, claims to show fighting near the shattered city of Bakhmut in the eastern part of the country, where Kyiv's soldiers have fought Russian invaders for months in a battle both sides have described as a "meat grinder," but neither has so far managed to win.The tank's platoon commander, call-sign "Bender," told Reuters his unit fired on Russian positions, in support of Ukrainian infantry.Russia has claimed in recent days to have made progress in street-by-street fighting. British intelligence on Wednesday said Ukrainian forces had successfully pushed the Russians back from one of the city's main supply routes.The head of a private Russian mercenary group heavily involved in the Bakhmut operation on Wednesday acknowledged that the fighting had badly damaged his forces."The enemies of democracy must lose."Speaking to a summit of democracies sponsored by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told fellow leaders that they needed to hold firm in the face of Russian aggression.He again pleaded for continued arms and support to help his forces push back Moscow. Ukraine has in recent months begun to receive a suite of modern military hardware promised by the U.S. and NATO to help Kyiv mount an expected spring counter-offensive.It's unclear where and when that operation might take place.Ukraine on Wednesday struck a railway depot and knocked out power in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, but Kyiv hasn't said what weapons it might have used. The city just at the edge of the range of American-provided HIMARS rocket-launchers, and within range of newer American armaments.Melitopol is a rail hub and administrative center of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region.It's south of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, visited on Wednesday by U.N. nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi."It is very very important that we agree on the fundamental principle that the nuclear power plant should not be attacked."Grossi has been pushing for a safety agreement between Ukraine and Russia to protect the facility.Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the site of the power station over the last year.The sprawling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was a prized part of Ukraine's energy network and accounted for around 20% of national power generation before the Russian invasion.It has not produced any electricity since September, when the last of its six reactors was taken offline.

  • ‘Daily Show’ Guest Host John Leguizamo Brutally Fact-Checks Trump’s Weirdest Lie

    The actor has a theory to explain what's really going on.

  • A 267-foot yacht with a hair salon and infinity pool has been 'abandoned' in the Caribbean and could be sold off — but the Russian oligarch it's linked to says it isn't his

    The US Department of the Treasury has linked the Alfa Nero to Andrey Guryev, who the department said is a "close associate" of Vladimir Putin's.

  • China and Russia are locked in a death spiral

    Before 1914, the world lived in the era of the Great Powers. After 1945, we had the Cold War and the two superpowers. Then, after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc, we had the unipolar era of Western hegemony – one that we are now told is coming to an end.

  • Russian who served in Ukraine says female medics from her unit were used as sex slaves for high-ranking officers

    The Russian service member said female medics were made into "field wives" who had to cook and clean for officers as well as "please" them sexually.

  • Trump says 'I would do that' after Sean Hannity says he 'can't imagine' Trump taking classified records from the White House

    "I don't think you would do it," Hannity told Trump, offering him an out. But Trump replied, "I would do that," and claimed it was his "right."

  • Trump Asks Advisers for ‘Battle Plans’ to ‘Attack Mexico’ if Reelected

    Trump and his MAGAfied Republican Party are pushing plans for military action against drug cartels in Mexico — with or without the Mexican government's consent

  • The Taliban posted photos of hundreds of US military vehicles it said were abandoned in the chaotic pullout of Afghanistan and now form part of its army

    Afghanistan's rulers the Taliban claim to have rehabilitated hundreds of vehicles the US said it destroyed in its chaotic withdrawal in 2021.

  • Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley just teamed up on a bill that would let the government 'clawback lavish pay and bonuses when executives explode their bank'

    "Americans are sick and tired of fat cat bankers paying themselves handsomely," Warren said, and executives need to "bear the cost of failure."

  • Trump again defends Putin and rips into DeSantis for calling him an 'authoritarian gas station attendant' and a 'war criminal'

    Trump, whose history of defending Putin includes siding with him over US intelligence, condemned DeSantis's comments in a new 2024 campaign video.

  • Trump Fights Order for Testimony of Former White House Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is appealing an order rejecting his efforts to block grand jury testimony from several former White House advisers in an investigation into efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau,

  • 'This is like a movie': Ukraine's secret plan to convince 3 Russian pilots to defect with their planes

    Last summer, a group of Ukrainian volunteers, working closely with their country’s intelligence service, apparently came close to persuading three Russian aviators who were in the midst of bombing Ukraine to defect with their warplanes in exchange for $1 million a piece.

  • Saudi Arabia set to join anti-West bloc with China and Russia

    Saudi Arabia is joining an anti-Western influence bloc formed by Russia and China, in a sign of Riyadh’s deepening ties with Beijing as the US pivots away from the Middle East.

  • Even Putin’s allies are turning against him

    Vladimir Putin has announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be stationed in Belarus. This new sabre-rattling was clearly intended to intimidate the West, and the free states of eastern Europe in particular; once deployed, these weapons systems would threaten a swathe of the continent from the Baltic States in the north, to Romania and Moldova in the south east. But there is also another motivation behind the decision. As even his old allies lose faith in the Kremlin’s power, Putin is

  • ‘Trans day of vengeance’ protest to hit Washington in wake of Nashville shooting

    Twitter is banning images of a poster for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” rally amid fears it is inciting “violence” in the wake of a mass shooting in Nashville.

  • Russia's Wagner chief says battle for Bakhmut has damaged his forces

    Bakhmut, a small eastern city that has for months been the target of a Russian offensive, has seen intense fighting and destruction in what has become the longest, bloodiest battle of the war. "The battle for Bakhmut today has already practically destroyed the Ukrainian army, and unfortunately, it has also badly damaged the Wagner Private Military Company," Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message. Russian officials say their forces are still capturing ground in street-by-street fighting inside Bakhmut, but have so far failed to encircle it and force the Ukrainians to withdraw, as had seemed likely weeks ago.