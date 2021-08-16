West has two weeks to complete Afghanistan evacuation, say sources

The UK defence secretary has admitted “some people will not get back” as Britain tries to evacuate Afghan allies from Kabul, along with its own citizens, and as government sources suggested the west had just two weeks to facilitate departures.

Ben Wallace appeared to hold back tears as he spoke about the effort to repatriate Britons and process visas for Afghan interpreters and other staff following the Taliban takeover.

The US has said it will withdraw all forces by the end of the month, which one Whitehall source said would be the deadline in practice for the UK to manage departures from the country. The UK ambassador to Afghanistan, Sir Laurie Bristow, was due to be airlifted out of the country over the weekend, but will stay in Kabul airport personally signing visa applications.

Boris Johnson is expected to speak to other world leaders on Monday, having returned from a brief holiday at the weekend, as well as convening a Cobra meeting on Monday afternoon.

About 4,000 British nationals and eligible Afghans are thought to be in the capital in need of rescue, with western forces having secured Kabul airport to prepare for their passage out of the country. British forces are aiming to repatriate more than 1,000 people a day.

Wallace said it was a “really deep part of regret for me” that it would not be possible to extract all Afghans eligible to come to the UK, and many would have to make asylum applications after the evacuation, possibly from third countries.

Wallace’s comments came as British troops arrived in Afghanistan to help evacuate remaining UK nationals and local allies. Paratroopers from the 16 Air Assault Brigade were working with US forces to secure Kabul airport on Monday to ensure flights could continue as Afghans and foreigners scrambled to leave.

Speaking on Monday, Johnson’s spokesperson denied there had been a failure of intelligence or that the UK government believed it was inevitable that Kabul would fall over the past few days.

“I wouldn’t describe it in that way. Obviously we worked very closely with the previous Afghan government to support them on a number of different fronts and we have been monitoring the situation closely throughout,” the spokesperson said. “Clearly that the Taliban have moved swiftly across the country.”

UK military personnel are processing visas in Afghanistan along with specialist Home Office staff and the remaining consular staff. On Sunday, Johnson would not put a figure on how many refugees the UK would take from Afghanistan, but Wallace said he was very hopeful that many would be allowed to come to Britain.

A former soldier, the defence secretary has expressed more regret than Johnson and other members of the cabinet over the situation in Afghanistan.

Last week, he criticised the US decision to leave Afghanistan as a mistake that had handed the Taliban momentum. In contrast, Johnson has defended the US position and suggested it was a foregone conclusion that the Taliban would take over, arguing the west had completed its mission of reducing the threat from al-Qaida.

Speaking on LBC radio, Wallace said the situation was “sad and the west has done what it’s done”, adding: “We have to do our very best to get people out and stand by our obligations and 20 years of sacrifice is what it is.”

The defence secretary told BBC Breakfast the Taliban takeover was a “failure of the international community”. He said the evacuation had to be speeded up from its previous timetable of getting everyone out by the end of August. He said the block was not about capacity on planes, but processing speed.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, has been criticised for remaining on holiday in Cyprus while the crisis unfolded; he flew back on Sunday. Wallace said he had spoken to Raab daily throughout the effort to evacuate people from Kabul.

He added: “We put in over 600 forces yesterday, today and over the weekend to make sure that we can keep a secure part of the airport functioning and, at the same time, to effectively process, manage and escort people on to our flights to get them out of Afghanistan.”

Asked if Britain and Nato would return to Afghanistan, Wallace said: “That’s not on the cards that we’re going to go back.”

Johnson has also said there is no longer a military solution to the problem.