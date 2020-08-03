These top-rated wireless headphones are now under £30

These top-rated wireless headphones are currently under £30. (Yahoo Style UK)

We never quite appreciated how restrictive headphones were until we upgraded to a pair of wireless headphones.

Not only do they mean you never run the risk of catching them on doors, tugging them out of your ears accidentally, or spending hours untangling the inevitably messy cords.

They also mean you can safely tuck your phone away, free up your hands and still enjoy hours and hours of uninterrupted music or podcasts.

The only thing is, when they first appeared on the market, they were pretty pricey.

However, several brands have now created more affordable options so that more of us can experience the unbridled joy of our favourite songs in our ears via fuss-free tech.

And this particular pair - the Enacfire Wireless Headphones - are now 25% off on Amazon.

Why we love it:

What’s not to love about eight hours of battery life per charge?

We’re also big fans of any piece of tech that allows even an impatient novice to set it up with ease, and the Enacfire headphones tick that box.

What’s included:

These savvy headphones feature instant connection once they are taken out from the charging case, which is also included in the price and can be used to store and charge your earpods.

They are smart touch control design rather than button operated, are more sensitive and really simple to use.

You can also choose between a variety of ear tip sizes, from small, medium or large, so the headphones fit comfortably but won’t fall off when on the move.

What the reviews say:

With over 2,200 people rating the headphones five stars (92% of the total ratings overall), it’s clear this product is a winner with the sound-savvy amongst us.

“I had never heard of [Enacfire] up until some weeks ago and now, I don't think I would think twice about purchasing their products. These are by far the best earphones I have ever owned.”

“Setup was really straightforward - simply search for the earphones in your phone and then hit connect. That’s it - that’s all you need to do!”

“My verdict is these are so so good. I can’t say how good. the battery never dies I have used these on and off since getting them a month ago and have only charged them once!”

“I have spent a lot of time before decision to buy these earphones, going through most of options between £30-150, finally I was convinced that G20 was in the right sweet spot for me, and not only I wasn't disappointed, I was very pleasantly surprised.”

“These ENACFIRE G20 wireless earbuds work so great and I doubt you will be able to find other earbuds at this price.”

Buy it: Enacfire Wireless Headphones | £29.99 (Was £39.99) from Amazon