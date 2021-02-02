17 Valentine's Day gift ideas for her at every budget: Affordable gifts your girlfriend, wife will love
Even though we’re big fans of Valentine’s Day at Yahoo Canada, we know that the holiday meant to celebrate l-o-v-e can cause some people to s-t-r-e-s-s.
A lot of pressure is put on finding the perfect gift for your loved one but there really doesn’t have to be. The past year has been difficult for everyone- and now more than ever, the small, thoughtful gifts or a handwritten card goes a long way with showing someone just how much you care. No matter your budget, there are plenty of creative and unique ways to bring a smile to your Valentine’s face.
We’ve gathered some of our favourite Valentine’s Day gifts at every budget to help you celebrate whomever you’re in love or “in like” with.
Gifts under $10
“You’re My Everything” Greeting Card
Adorable and hunger inducing!
SHOP IT: Etsy, $8
Schitt’s Creek Valentine’s Day Card
Pair this card with a “Schitt’s Creek” marathon and you’ve got a recipe for true love.
SHOP IT: Etsy, $10
Gifts under $25
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box
Chocolates are a Valentine’s Day classic for a reason. If you’re looking for even more options, please see our list of Valentine’s Day chocolates here.
SHOP IT: Godiva, $24 (originally $35)
I Love You Mug with Heart Shaped Handle
A sweet addition to any morning routine best presented to the recipient with breakfast in bed!
SHOP IT: Indigo, $14
Harper + Ari Valentine Bath Bomb
Light some candles and add some bubbles for a romantic night in.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $12
Gifts under $50
The Ultimate Game for Couples
Whip up your favourite meal and enjoy some conversation prompts and challenges that are sure to make for an interesting evening.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $37
Chinese Laundry Rally Faux Fur Slides
Nothing says cozy quite like a pair of fuzzy slippers.
SHOP IT: The Bay, $40
Homesick Love Letters Candle
A go-to gift for the candle lover in your life.
SHOP IT: Homesick, $34
Double Sided Gray Malin 500 Piece Hawaii Puzzle
This beachy puzzle serves as a substitute for a weekend getaway during lockdown.
SHOP IT: Indigo, $35
Viktor & Rolf - Flowerbomb Travel Duo
This bestselling scent is features notes of jasmine, orange blossom and patchouli.
SHOP IT: Sephora, $42
H&M Satin Pyjamas
These soft, oversized pj’s feature a chic jacquard pattern and elasticized waist band.
SHOP IT: H&M, $40
Bellesa Boutique - Diskreet Vibe
This rechargeable pocket-size external vibrator is 100% waterproof with five different vibration intensities.
SHOP IT: Bellesa Boutique, $49
Gifts under $100
Enchanted Rose Medley Bouquet
This colourful rose bouquet can be paired with chocolates for a classic Valentine’s Day gift.
SHOP IT: 1-800-Flowers, from $55
Mejuri Sapphire Choker
This delicate sapphire and gold vermeil choker makes the perfect gift for the minimalist jewelry lover.
SHOP IT: Mejuri, $75
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Secrets
Give the gift of this universally flattering shade, liner and glosses.
SHOP IT: Charlotte Tilbury, $60
Coach Large Jewelry Box With Heart Floral Print
A beautiful leather case to store your treasured jewelry.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $53 (originally $150)
Kate Spade Payton Large Caryall Wristlet
A colourful wristlet to take on your next date night.
SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $69 (originally $239)
